Oscars flashback 20 years to 2002: Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, Sidney Poitier and Shrek

After descending from the ceiling on a gold swing á la Nicole Kidman in Best Picture nominee “Moulin Rouge,” Oscar hostess Whoopi Goldberg, adorned with feathers and a sparkly top hat, entertained the audience with jokes, while also honoring the fact that it had been barely six months since America was hit with the 9/11 tragedy. She also warned that it was going to be a long night, and indeed it was; at four hours and 23 minutes, the 74th ceremony is the longest Oscar telecast in the history of the awards show. And whereas there weren’t a lot of surprises, it was a solemn evening of acknowledging the importance of film during times of crises, a night that honored several Oscar firsts, and a ceremony that celebrated a Hollywood icon. Let’s flashback 20 years ago to the Academy Awards of 2002.

Just days ago, legendary actor Sidney Poitier died at the age of 94. In 1959, He was the first Black man to receive a Best Actor bid (“The Defiant Ones”), and five years later became the first to win the award, for his turn as a handyman who helps a group of nuns build a chapel in “Lilies of the Field.” On this night two decades ago, Poitier was bestowed an Honorary Award, for “his extraordinary performances and unique presence on the screen and for representing the industry with dignity, style and intelligence.” And the man who presented him this special statue made Oscar history himself that night.

Denzel Washington won Best Actor for “Training Day,” joking in his acceptance speech that he had been “chasing Sidney for 40 years,” and that the Academy “gave it to him the same night” they honored Poitier. Indeed, 36 years after Poitier’s win, Washington became the second Black man to win Best Actor, and is the first, and to date only, to win in both lead and supporting (for “Glory” in 1990).

Also making history that night was Halle Berry, who remains the only African American woman to win a Best Actress Oscar. In her emotional acceptance speech for “Monster’s Ball,” Berry acknowledged the many women who paved the way for her, including Hattie McDaniel, who was the first Black performer to win an acting Oscar, for her supporting role in “Gone with the Wind” in 1940.

Another first for this ceremony was a new category. Ten years after “Beauty and the Beast” became the first fully animated film nominated for Best Picture, the Best Animated Film category was introduced. Previously, three Disney animated films, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1938), “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” (1989) and “Toy Story” (1996), had received special achievement awards. Although Disney’s “Monsters, Inc.” received a bid in this new category, it was a DreamWorks production that claimed the first victory. A lovable green ogre named “Shrek” won the inaugural award in this category.

A first that was a long time coming was for Best Original Song. After 15 nominations over 20 years for Best Original Song and Score, composer Randy Newman finally won his first Oscar, for the song “If I Didn’t Have You” from “Monsters, Inc.” He accepted with humor, thanking the music branch for giving him “so many chances to be humiliated.”

Another legendary and oft-nominated figure made a rare appearance at this ceremony. Although he had won previously and been honored with nominations several times, Woody Allen had always declined invitations to the ceremonies. However, following the 9/11 attacks, Allen agreed to make an appearance to honor his beloved city. With his typical self-deprecating humor, Allen encouraged filmmakers to continue to use this historic city in their productions, and introduced a montage of movies made in New York City.

The big winner of the night was “A Beautiful Mind,” which won four out of its eight nominations, including Ron Howard‘s only wins, for Best Picture (with Brian Grazer) and Best Director, Best Supporting Actress for Jennifer Connelly and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Best Original Screenplay went to “Gosford Park” and Best Supporting Actor went to Jim Broadbent for “Iris.” That film also includes the the second pair of actresses nominated for playing the same character in the same film, supporting nominee Kate Winslet as the younger Iris and lead nominee Judi Dench as the older Iris.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” came into the night with a leading 13 nominations, and won four, for its score, cinematography, makeup and visual effects.

Also receiving an Honorary Award for his roles as “actor, director, producer, creator of Sundance, inspiration to independent and innovative filmmakers everywhere,” was Robert Redford, presented by his “The Way We Were” co-star Barbra Streisand. In his speech, he commented how “much of what happens here tonight is probably going to be forgotten in a week or so,” and it probably was. But that’s what makes it fun to look back and remember 20 years later.

