Oscars flashback: How did Christopher Nolan’s prior films fare at Academy Awards?

Christopher Nolan‘s “Oppenheimer” debuted to rave reviews and box office success, ranking right behind “Barbie” on their dual opening weekend and becoming Nolan’s highest-grossing weekend opening outside of his last two “Batman” flicks. This marks the innovative filmmaker’s 12th directorial effort in 25 years; he has written or cowritten 11 of those movies. Eight of his films have earned a total of 36 Academy Award nominations, with 11 wins. A few of them are routinely cited as among the most influential of their decades, with two – “Memento” and “The Dark Knight” – chosen by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry. However, Nolan himself has only received five nominations from the academy – two for producing (with his wife Emma Thomas), two for writing and just one for directing. Here’s a flashback to Nolan’s 20-year relationship with Oscar.

Nolan’s debut effort in 1998, “Following,” received great critical praise and several festival awards, leading to much anticipation for his follow-up; “Memento” did not disappoint. The story of a man seeking revenge for his wife’s murder while suffering from anterograde amnesia has been hailed as one of the most original and influential scripts of its time. Unsurprisingly, Nolan received his first Academy Award nomination in 2002, for writing (shared wit his brother Jonathan Nolan); they lost to Julian Fellowes for “Gosford Park.” “Memento” also received a nom for Best Editing, which went to the war film “Black Hawk Down.”

In 2005, Nolan became a household name when he took on one of the most popular comic book franchises. “Batman Begins” reinvented the genre and launched a commercially and critically successful trilogy that is regarded as one of the best. “Batman Begins” received only one Academy Award nomination, for Best Cinematography, with Wally Pfister receiving his first of four bids for a Nolan collaboration; he lost to Dion Beebe for “Memoirs of a Geisha.”

Nolan spent nearly a decade on the “Batman” trilogy, but continued to release other movies in between. In 2006, he teamed up with his “Batman” star Christian Bale for “The Prestige,” a thriller about two magicians whose intense rivalry becomes deadly. This film received nominations for Best Cinematography and Art Direction at the 79th Academy Awards, but lost both to “Pan’s Labyrinth.”

In 2009, “The Dark Knight,” the second of the “Batman” trilogy, made Oscar history when Heath Ledger posthumously won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of the Joker, becoming the first acting win for a film based on a comic book. However, despite an impressive eight nominations, the academy did not recognize “The Dark Knight” in the Best Picture category, inciting such a controversy that the following year, they increased the number of movies eligible to compete in that category. “The Dark Knight” tied for third in overall number of nominations, and lost six bids to the films that came into the night with the most nominations. “Slumdog Millionaire” was the surprise winner of eight out of 10 trophies, beating out “The Dark Knight” for cinematography, film editing and sound mixing; however, “The Dark Knight” took Best Sound Editing. “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” came into the night with a leading 13 nominations, and won three – all of which were in competition with Nolan’s comic book masterpiece: art direction, makeup and visual effects. The final entry of the trilogy, “The Dark Knight Rises,” failed to earn any Oscar nominations in 2013, despite critical acclaim.

In 2011, Nolan finally received a Best Picture nomination, shared with his wife, and also garnered another Best Original screenplay nom. However, “Inception” lost both of these awards to “The King’s Speech,” which led the nominations with 12. Nolan’s movie once again picked up eight bids, but this time he walked away with more wins, tying “The King’s Speech” for most wins of the evening at four. Nolan’s frequent cinematographer Pfister finally won on his fourth nomination; “Inception” also won for Best Sound Mixing, Sound Editing and Visual Effects. Legendary composer Hans Zimmer earned his ninth Academy Award nomination (his first of three for a Nolan film) for Best Original Score, which lost to “The Social Network.” “Alice in Wonderland” beat out “Inception” for Best Art Direction.

Zimmer returned to the Oscars in 2015 with another Best Original Score bid, this time for “Interstellar.” The composer left empty-handed again, with that statue going to “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” which also prevailed over Nolan’s epic science fiction adventure to win Best Production Design. “Interstellar” lost Best Sound Editing and Sound Mixing to “American Sniper” and “Whiplash,” respectively. Nolan’s films are known for their unique visual style, with a preference of traditional special effects and miniature effects as opposed to computer-generated special effects. He frequently collaborates with Double Negative, and this team won Best Visual Effects for “Interstellar.”

In 2018, Nolan finally received his first Best Director nomination, for “Dunkirk.” He and Thomas also nabbed another Best Picture bid; both awards went to Guillermo del Toro for “The Shape of Water.” Nolan’s historical war thriller also lost Best Production Design and Original Score (Zimmer again) to del Toro’s romantic fantasy. “Dunkirk” also failed to take home Best Cinematography, which went to renowned cinematographer Roger Deakins (“Blade Runner 2049”), who finally took home that award on his 14th nomination. “Dunkirk” did win three out of its eight nominations, leaving with Best Film Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

In 2021, Nolan’s complex science fiction spy thriller “Tenet” earned two nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards, winning for Best Visual Effects, but losing Best Production Design to “Mank.”

I had the opportunity to attend the Sundance Film Festival in 2001, the year “Memento” screened to great acclaim. There was so much buzz surrounding the film that unfortunately and unsurprisingly, my group was unable to secure tickets despite our best efforts. Nolan has gone on to become one of the foremost filmmakers of his generation, with “Oppenheimer” being hailed as his best. With stellar acting, Nolan’s signature visual style and intelligent writing, “Oppenheimer” has quickly become an early Oscar frontrunner. Will Nolan himself finally get a long-overdue statue of his own?

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions