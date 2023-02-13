Oscars flashback: Martin McDonagh hopes the detained star of his short film winner ‘Six Shooter’ can be there ‘next time’

Martin McDonagh is a triple Oscar nominee for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” but no matter what happens next month, he will go home an Oscar winner. Because he already is one. The playwright won Best Live Action Short Film for “Six Shooter” 17 years ago.

A black comedy, like nearly all of his work, “Six Shooter” was McDonagh’s film debut as a writer and director. It starred Brendan Gleeson, a Best Supporting Actor nominee for “Banshees,” as a widower who encounters a possibly psychotic young man, played by Irish actor Rúaidhrí Conroy, on a train ride home after his wife’s death. Conroy, who won a Theatre World Award in 1998 for his turn in McDonagh’s play “The Cripple of Inishmaan,” was unfortunately detained and barred from entering the United States to attend the Oscars due to visa issues. The U.S. Embassy later apologized for Conroy’s detention. In his acceptance speech, McDonagh referenced his star’s absence.

“I’d just like to thank everybody who was involved in the film, especially Brendan Gleeson and Rúaidhrí Conroy,” McDonagh said. “And Rúaidhrí, I’m sorry that you couldn’t be here tonight, but I hope next time, if they let you into the country.”

Unclear if Conroy made it out to L.A. for McDonagh’s subsequent nominations, but let’s hope he has a ticket to next month’s ceremony. After his victory, McDonagh received a Best Original Screenplay bid for “In Bruges” (2008), his first collaboration with his Oscar-nominated “Banshees” stars Gleeson and Colin Farrell. He was a double nominee for his 2017 film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. Nine-time nominee “Banshees” is his most nominated film at the Oscars to date, with bids for McDonagh in Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Original Screenplay. While he’s not in first place in the odds in any of his three categories, his best chance, fittingly, is in screenplay, where he and “Everything Everywhere All at Once’s” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are neck and neck.

