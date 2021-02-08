24 stars snubbed at Oscars despite contending at Golden Globe, SAG and Critics’ Choice Awards

This year 14 performers reaped bids at all three key precursor prizes — the SAG, Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice awards. Such recognition certainly warrants getting up early on Oscar nominations mornings. But as Jennifer Lopez learned in 2020 reaping nominations for that awards triple crown for her featured role in “Hustlers” didn’t make her a sure thing in the Academy Awards derby.

She became the most recent of the 24 performers to stumble at the last hurdle and suffer Oscars snubs since the Critics’ Choice Awards introduced nominations in 2001. In 2019 Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”) and Timothee Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”) got added to the roster of those saddled with this dubious achievement.

Chalamet should take comfort from the case of Leonardo DiCaprio, who finally won an Oscar in 2016 for “The Revenant” after four losses. There were two instances when he didn’t even reap an Oscar nomination despite having done well in the run-up awards. He was spurned by the actors branch of the academy for his leading performance in “J. Edgar” (2012) and his turn in “The Departed” (2007). In the case of the latter film, which went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars, he was the victim of category confusion.

DiCaprio had earned lead nominations at the Globes and Critics Choice and a supporting one at SAG. At the Globes and Critics Choice, he had competed against himself in the Best Actor race, having also reaped bids for “Blood Diamond” but the Oscars don’t allow this. At SAG, he contended in lead only for “Blood Diamond” and went on to earn a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars for that role. He lost all four of those lead races to Forest Whitaker (“The Last King of Scotland”).

Be sure to compare this roster of also-rans with the 18 performers who defied the odds and reaped Oscar bids without contending at any of these awards. The ones who accomplished this singular feat at the expense of those who ran the board are indicated below in italics.

BEST ACTOR

Paul Giamatti, “Sideways” (2005)

bumped by Clint Eastwood, “Million Dollar Baby”

Russell Crowe, “Cinderella Man” (2006)

bumped by Terrence Howard (“Hustle and Flow”), who had contended at Critics Choice and Globes.

Ryan Gosling, “Lars and the Real Girl” (2008)

bumped by Tommy Lee Jones, “In the Valley of Elah”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “J. Edgar” (2012)

bumped by Gary Oldman, “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”

John Hawkes, “The Sessions” (2013)

bumped by Joaquin Phoenix (“The Master”), who had contended at Critics Choice and Globes.

Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips” (2014)

bumped by Christian Bale (“American Hustle”), who had contended at Critics Choice and Globes.

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler” (2015)

bumped by Bradley Cooper (“American Sniper”)

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist” (2019)

bumped by Denzel Washington (“Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

BEST ACTRESS

Angelina Jolie, “A Mighty Heart” (2008)

bumped by Laura Linney, “The Savages”

Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin” (2012)

bumped by Rooney Mara (“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”), who had contended only at Globes.

Marion Cotillard, “Rust and Bone” (2013)

bumped by Quvenzhane Wallis (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”), who had contended only at Critics Choice.

Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks” (2014)

bumped by Amy Adams (“American Hustle”), who had contended only at Globes.

Jennifer Aniston, “Cake” (2015)

bumped by Marion Cotillard (“Two Days, One Night”), who had contended only at Critics Choice.

Amy Adams, “Arrival” (2017)

bumped by Ruth Negga (“Loving”), who had contended at Critics Choice and Globes.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Departed” (2007): Best Actor at both Critics Choice and Golden Globes; Best Supporting Actor (SAG)

This Oscar race only included one nominee — Eddie Murphy (“Dreamgirls”) — who had contended at all three precursor awards; he won all three as well. However, the Oscar went to Alan Arkin (“Little Miss Sunshine”) who had been snubbed by the Globes. The other three slots went to: SAG nominee Jackie Earle Haley (“Little Children”); SAG and Critics Choice nominee Djimon Honsou (“Blood Diamond”); and Globe nominee Mark Wahlberg (“The Departed”).

Daniel Bruhl, “Rush” (2014)

bumped by Jonah Hill, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Michael Shannon, “99 Homes” (2016)

bumped by Tom Hardy (“The Revenant”), who contended at Critics Choice.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Cameron Diaz, “Vanilla Sky” (2002)

bumped by Jennifer Connelly (“A Beautiful Mind”), who had contended in lead at SAG but supporting at Globes and Critics Choice.

Mila Kunis, “Black Swan” (2011)

bumped by Jacki Weaver (“Animal Kingdom”), who had contended at Globes and Critics Choice.

Helen Mirren, “Trumbo” (2016)

bumped by Rachel McAdams (“Spotlight”), who had contended at Globes and SAG.

Hong Chau, “Downsizing” (2018)

bumped by Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”)

