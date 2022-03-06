‘Outlander’ Episodes Ranked Worst to Best By Fans

Can you guess what is #1 in the “Outlander” episodes ranked from worst to best, according to their IMDb scores. Scroll through the photo gallery above to find out the top-rated episode of this Starz fantasy series starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. And then weigh in with your thoughts on the “Outlander” episodes rankings in the comments section below.

There have been five full seasons to date of this lavish adaptation of the fantasy novels by Diana Gabaldon. The first season was split into two with eight episodes apiece while seasons 2, 3 and 4 each had a lucky 13 episodes, and season 5 was an even dozen. That brings the total to 67 episodes of “Outlander.”

Season 6 of “Outlander,” which kicks off March 6, will take only eight installments to tell the tale of the sixth book in the series, “A Breath of Snow and Ashes.” That shortened run will bring the episode count to 75. Will there be more shows beyond this to tell the story of Claire and Jamie?

Indeed. Season 7 will be super-sized with a whopping 16 episodes devoted to bringing book number seven, “An Echo in the Bone,” to life. Published in 2009, that marked the final chapter in the beloved series of novels when Starz started airing the TV version of “Outlander” five years later.

Since then, Gabaldon has penned two more: “My Own Heart’s Blood” (2014) and “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” (2021). And she promises that she is working on the 10th and final book in this saga. Fingers crossed that these three novels also get adapted for television.

