‘Ozark’ cinematographer Eric Koretz on shooting the show’s tragic, hotly debated series finale [Exclusive Video Interview]

Cinematographer Eric Koretz was deep into work when the 2022 Emmy nominations were announced, and had no way of learning that he’d received a bid — his career-first — for shooting the fourth and final season of “Ozark.” “I was actually on set with no internet,” Koretz revealed to Gold Derby in a new webchat (watch our exclusive video interview above). “I found out a couple hours later — but it was over text, basically, when all the texts started coming in.”

One of three DPs to work on the 14-episode fourth season of the Netflix drama — which was split into two parts that debuted on January 21 and April 29, respectively — Koretz didn’t even board the show until halfway into its farewell installment, but went on to shoot a quartet of episodes from Part 2: “The Cousin of Death” (Ep. 8), “Pick a God and Pray” (Ep. 9), “You’re the Boss” (Ep. 10) and his nominated episode, “A Hard Way to Go” (Ep. 14).

Before getting started on Part 2, though, Koretz was able to have extensive conversations with fellow DP Shawn Kim, who shot five of Part 1’s seven episodes (the other two were shot by Attila Szalay). Even though the Emmy nominee had been familiar with the show’s overall look, as an avid fan of the series himself, he was grateful that much of Part 1 had already been shot and there was footage readily available to him when he joined the team. For him and his fellow DPs, it was most important to enhance and build on what their Emmy-nominated predecessors Ben Kutchins and Armando Salas had already established in Season 3 — above all, their commitment to keeping the show “contrasty” and ensuring that “there’s no sun” in it, as Koretz put it.

For the cinematographer, selecting one of his four episodes to submit for Emmy consideration wasn’t an easy task. “It’s a hard choice, because it’s hard for me to look objectively at my cinematography and think which [episode] will work [as a submission],” he admitted. Ultimately, however, he opted for “A Hard Way to Go” because the episode is “Ozark’s” series finale and was helmed by series star Jason Bateman, who directed nine of the show’s 44 episodes, including the pilot, and is also nominated for his work in the episode. “It seemed the right choice to close everything out,” concluded Koretz.

It should come as no surprise that the series finale is one of the show’s most nail-biting, tragic outings, as it watches the Byrde family make a final bid for freedom and reveals the ultimate fate of the show’s main characters. Among those who don’t make it out alive is fan favorite Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), whose decision to kill Javier “Javi” Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera), a lieutenant for the Navarro cartel, in an earlier episode comes back to bite her. That transpires after Javi’s ruthless mother, Camila (Veronica Falcón), learns that Ruth killed her son and shoots her to death outside of her trailer.

Most notable about this scene is the contrast that is created by Ruth’s white and Camila’s black dresses and the lighting that complements them. “Camila is mostly backlit in mysterious, dangerous shadows, but Ruth, the whole time, has that glow on her, and I just wanted to end in that way and just send her off as we’re sort of rising above her,” explained Koretz about his decision to place Ruth in the spotlight and Camila more in the shadows. “Coincidentally, that was actually the last scene we shot of the entire series. So, it was a hard scene to shoot emotionally, because, obviously, you don’t want to see [Ruth] die as a character.”

In our chat, Koretz also discusses the show’s hotly debated final five minutes, in which the Byrdes (Bateman and Laura Linney) return home from their fundraiser to find that Mel Sattem (Adam Rothenberg) has broken into their house through their sliding glass door and recovered the cookie jar containing Wendy’s (Linney) late brother’s ashes — a scene that was, for the most part, filmed in one uninterrupted take.

“It took a lot of pre-planning. Jason, rightfully so, wanted to pull out through the window and not use CGI glass, so it’s actual glass the camera is pulling through,” divulged Koretz. “So, we had to have the correct measurements, had to figure out how to cut the glass properly and then figure out the right equipment. We had a technical team, but it was [about] figuring out the right head and what accessories had to come off of it to actually pull it through that glass.”

