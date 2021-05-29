P.J. Dillon (‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ cinematographer) on delivering movie quality fight scenes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It’s Marvel; there’s going to be an expectation that production values are high,” says P.J. Dillon. The cinematographer was tasked with shooting all six hours of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” for Disney+, and delivering the cinematic feel of the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “We were sort of continuing a legacy,” he suggests, of upholding the look and quality fans would expect. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Dillon heaps praise upon the series’ director Kari Skogland, a past collaborator of his on “Vikings.” “For a DP, Kari is like the perfect director,” he explains, “she’s got a great visual sense.” That was important for the tight schedule of this series, as he felt her “cinematic eye” allowed for creative harmony between them. As he describes it, their vision was often “pulling in the same direction.”

SEE Malcolm Spellman interview: ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ writer

The cinematographer asserts that “preparation is the key” to the series’ many epic fight scenes, but one sequence in particular had Worthington thinking on his feet. It was an epic brawl between protagonists Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan), and disgraced Captain America replacement John Walker (Wyatt Russell) in the penultimate episode. The melee is fast paced and kinetic within the tight confines of a warehouse. “We chose the location for that a couple of days before we had to film it,” Dillon admits.

The complex sequence couldn’t maintain the same level of preparedness, since the storyboarding was dependent on the initial filming location which fell through. “As a consequence,” Dillon explains, “we had to be more inventive.” Scenes of this scale are normally tackled by both first and second filming units, but the change of plans meant this shoot was done entirely by the main unit. Dillon is proud of the final outcome, noting that the fight “has a kind of unity of vision” to it. “You often set out with preconceived ideas,” he describes, “but sometimes the better work that you do can be something that pushes against that.”

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominees through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions