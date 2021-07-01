‘P-Valley’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 5 in-depth chats with Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan and more

“P-Valley” is the Starz network’s big push at the 2021 Emmy Awards in the Best Drama Series category. The eight-episode first season premiered last summer to “universal acclaim” per review aggregate Metacritic and a perfect approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critical consensus is summed up, “A stunning, lyrical piece of neon noir, ‘P-Valley’ explores the unseen lives of strippers in Mississippi through Katori Hall‘s singular gaze, celebrating the beauty of the craft without sugarcoating the challenges.”

The Independent Sprit Awards nominated Nicco Annan for his scene-stealing performance as nonbinary strip-club owner Uncle Clifford in their inaugural Best TV Actor category after he topped The Hollywood Reporter‘s list of The Best TV Performances of 2020. The Satellite and Gotham Awards nominated the show itself for Best Drama Series and Best Breakthrough Series (Long Form) respectively.

Ahead of production on its ordered next season, Gold Derby chatted with six of the key creatives who made the eight episodes that have aired thus far (watch by clicking the five links below):

