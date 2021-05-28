Paapa Essiedu (‘I May Destroy You’) on Kwame’s trauma: ‘I really liked the idea of what can be said with the unsaid’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It was really his life and his vibrancy,” says Paapa Essiedu of what attracted him to his character Kwame on “I May Destroy You.” The acclaimed HBO limited series from Michaela Coel casts the actor as a man dealing with the repercussions of sexual violence and attempting to chart a path forward. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Kwame spends a great deal of time in his own personal world. He scrolls obsessively through dating apps and often has a soft spoken demeanor in group scenarios. This means that Essiedu has to communicate a great deal of Kwame’s emotional journey without the use of words. “It’s a visual medium,” notes the actor, “we were lucky to be given the space to not have to fill every second…with dialogue. I really liked the idea of what can be said with the unsaid.” The performer believes this dynamic feels true to life and assists in highlighting one of the many themes that Coel’s scripts. “So much of Kwame’s experience is really, actually about not being given the space to talk about what’s happening with him.”

Kwame is forced to bear major trauma after a night of consensual sex turns into a violent assault. The actor explains that the team “wanted to be courageous in showing it,” rather than have it be an off camera experience, in order to depict Kwame’s entire journey. An intimacy coordinator was used on set to help guide the process in a safe way. Essiedu states that immense thought and preparation went into crafting the moment, so they “could approach the scene with as much realness and truth as possible.”

The actor enjoyed exploring the authenticity of the character’s resulting journey because he believes “there are so many moments where he can choose to learn or not.” Near the conclusion of the series, Kwame meets a man who is interested in making a genuine connection instead of a hookup. Essiedu notes that this moment of connection allows Kwame “to have a vulnerability and to let go.” After struggling to let other people in, he asks the man for a hug. “Which is a huge thing to ask for,” says the actor. He imagines that Kwame would still be learning if the series continued on for a dozen more episodes. “It’s a real moment of growth for him,” reveals the actor, “but the journey is ongoing.”

