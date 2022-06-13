Pablo Schreiber (‘Halo’ and ‘Candy’): ‘It felt like a real blessing’ to have both series ‘on TV at the same time’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s so wonderful to get to bring two projects on TV, at the same time with ‘Candy’ and with ‘Halo,'” declares Emmy nominee Pablo Schreiber (“Orange is the New Black”). For our recent webchat, he adds that “they were so different and it felt like a real blessing to be able to put those two out and have them on TV at the same time.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Schreiber stars in “Halo” as Master Chief, a genetically enhanced supersoldier fighting a villainous species of aliens and his own past demons. The action sci-fi epic was developed by Kyle Killen (“Lone Star,” “Awake”) and Steven Kane (“The Closer,” “The Last Ship”), who adapted the series from the blockbuster Xbox franchise that is among the most popular video game series of all time. It is set during a 26th-century war between the United Nations Space Command and the Covenant, a theocratic-military alliance of advanced alien races determined to eradicate the human race.

Jen Taylor reprises her role as Cortana from the game series, alongside co-stars Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Bokeem Woodbine and Natascha McElhone. The sci-fi blockbuster premiered last month on Paramount Plus to strong reviews and word of mouth, breaking records by becoming the streaming platform’s most-watched original series ever within 24 hours after its premiere. The series aims to elevate its source material into a thrilling action-adventure saga about humanity’s fate in a distant interstellar future, which Schreiber and the team hope to expand upon as it is shortly set to return for production on Season 2, with the actor now on board as a producer.

Schreiber’s other high-profile project this year season is “Candy,” which was created by Nick Antosca and Robin Veith. The crime drama stars Emmy nominee Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”) as the real-life suburban housewife Candy Montgomery, who was accused of the axe murder of her neighbor, Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) in 1980 Texas., which premiered on Hulu on May 9, with a new episode released for five consecutive nights until May 13. Schreiber co-stars as Allan Gore, the victim’s husband with whom Montgomery was having an extra-marital affair. The limited series recounts the events that led up to the horrifying incident, which included Montgomery’s illicit affair with Gore, providing Schreiber with a complete change of pace from the action-heavy drama of his lead role on the sci-fi spectacular.

The actor admits that he is reveling in the rare opportunity to headline a big-budget spectacle like “Halo,” in which he can bring some humanity to the iconic Master Chief character, by fleshing him out in ways that were not really possible in the game series. His portrayal of the supersoldier takes a more nuanced approach, focusing not only on his formidable strength and intimidating presence, but on his vulnerability as a man with a dark past, irreparably damaged by the vagaries of war. “It’s an idea that’s near and dear to my heart and one that I really wanted to engage with,” he explains. “If you’re going to make a show that’s about the ultimate human weapon, then you you’ve got to talk about the other side of it, the effects of war. That’s something that I’m really interested in, and I was happy with some of the ways that we approached it in the first season and it is areas that I’m really excited about in future seasons, just to deal with it in the subtle ways that it deserves.”

