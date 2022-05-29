Pamela Adlon (‘Better Things’): ‘I love the spaces in-between,’ both as an actor and in the director’s chair [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I love the spaces in between,” reveals Pamela Adlon about directing the uncomfortable nuances of everyday life in her acclaimed FX comedy series “Better Things.” She adds, “I feel like we’ve kind of killed ourselves with all the black and white, the extremes, in terms of everything. It’s the in-between where this world — and certainly this show — lives.” We talked with Adlon as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In the fifth and final season of “Better Things” concluded on FX this spring, Adlon stars as working actress and single mom Sam Fox, who juggles raising her daughters with trying to keep her career alive and frankly just getting through the day. The multi-hyphenate directed all but eight of the show’s 52 episodes and wrote more than half of them, crafting a contemplative and often moving comedy about the joys and sorrows of everyday life. Adlon has already earned two Emmy nominations for Best Comedy Actress (2017, 2018) for her work on the show and has come into her own as an accomplished director, demonstrating a daring emotional intelligence as she lets the camera linger on moments of heartfelt despair, unbridled joy and of course, the seemingly mundane and restless “spaces in-between.”

“When I talk about the trajectory of my career, I say to people don’t be so myopic. Do other things. You don’t have to just sit there as an actor and wait for the phone to ring. Make yourself available in other ways and innovations,” Adlon says about taking the plunge as a director on her show. While she admits that it wasn’t easy at first, she figured out that her empathy and intuition as a performer ended up being her most powerful asset. “Being an actor my whole life, it was anathema to me, as I would never want to tell an actor what to do,” she explains about her initial reticence in the director’s chair. “It’s having that sensitivity, so if I have a direction or something for an actor, I would never yell it across the room. I would always, even though I’m in it and directing it, I would just go over to them and say, ‘I have something for you,’ and then it feels like you don’t have to get defensive or what have you.”

