‘Parasite’ sweeps Gold Derby Film Decade Awards (2010-2019), but 15 other films honored; Amy Adams is top performer

There was no stopping the spread of “Parasite” at the Gold Derby Decade Awards honoring the best film achievements from 2010 to 2019. It swept our kudos, winning a remarkable six out of its eight total nominations, including Best Picture of the Decade. In fact, it’s the only film that won more than once. And when combined with our yearly Gold Derby Awards, where it also won six times, “Parasite” becomes our most awarded film of all time with 12 total awards. Scroll down to see our complete list of winners.

A total of 1,695 registered Gold Derby users voted for the winners at these awards spanning the last 10 years of cinema, and they gave “Parasite” Best Picture, Best Director (Bong Joon Ho), Best Original Screenplay, Best Ensemble Cast, Best Film Editing and Best Foreign Language Film. Those are the exact same categories it won at our yearly awards. The only categories it lost were Best Supporting Actor (Song Kang Ho) and Best Production Design.

Was it recency bias that led to the “Parasite” domination. That may be part of it. After all, our voters cast their ballots in the afterglow of the historic Oscars, where “Parasite” also took Best Picture. But that doesn’t account for all of it when you consider the 15 other categories that went to 15 different films, including Best Actress of the Decade (Natalie Portman for “Black Swan”) and Best Adapted Screenplay of the Decade (“The Social Network” by Aaron Sorkin) which were awarded to films from the very beginning of the decade in 2010.

Portman beat Amy Adams (“Arrival”) for Best Actress, but Adams nevertheless won Performer of the Decade for her body of work. In addition to “Arrival,” her last 10 years in film included Oscar-nominated roles in “The Fighter,” “The Master,” “American Hustle” and “Vice,” plus a wide range of other films like “The Muppets,” “Trouble with the Curve,” “On the Road,” “Her,” “Big Eyes” and “Nocturnal Animals.” She also portrayed Lois Lane in the superhero films “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League.”

Last fall Adams was also nominated for our Performer of the Decade award for television even though her only television credit from the last 10 years was “Sharp Objects,” which is a testament to our users’ admiration of her. Adams was the only actress nominated for Performer of the Decade at both the TV and film awards. Check out the rest of our winners below. All nominees and champs were determined by a public vote over the past few weeks. What do you think of our choices? Discuss this and more here with your fellow movie fans.

PERFORMER OF THE DECADE

Winner: Amy Adams

Runner-Up: Saoirse Ronan

3rd Place: Leonardo DiCaprio



Christian Bale

Bradley Cooper

Viola Davis

Adam Driver

Jennifer Lawrence

Joaquin Phoenix

Emma Stone

BEST PICTURE

Winner: “Parasite” — Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho

Runner-Up: “La La Land” — Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, and Marc Platt

3rd Place: “Inception” — Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas

“Boyhood” — Richard Linklater and Cathleen Sutherland

“Call Me By Your Name” — Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, and Marco Morabito

“Get Out” — Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., and Jordan Peele

“Mad Max: Fury Road” — Doug Mitchell and George Miller

“Moonlight” — Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner

“The Social Network” — Dana Brunetti, Ceán Chaffin, Michael De Luca, and Scott Rudin

“Whiplash” — Jason Blum, Helen Estabrook, and David Lancaster

BEST DIRECTOR

Winner — Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Runner-Up: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

3rd Place: Christopher Nolan, “Inception”

Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

David Fincher, “The Social Network”

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, “Birdman”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

George Miller, “Mad Max: Fury Road”

BEST ACTRESS

Winner: Natalie Portman, “Black Swan”

Runner-Up: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

3rd Place: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Amy Adams, “Arrival”

Toni Collette, “Hereditary”

Brie Larson, “Room”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

BEST ACTOR

Winner: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Runner-Up: Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

3rd Place: Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “The Master”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

Runner-Up: Viola Davis, “Fences”

3rd Place: Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Anne Hathaway, “Les Miserables”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Octavia Spencer, “The Help”

Alicia Vikander, “Ex Machina”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Winner: J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Runner-Up: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

3rd Place: Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”

Christian Bale, “The Fighter”

Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Song Kang Ho, “Parasite”

Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Winner: “The Social Network” — Aaron Sorkin

Runner-Up: “Call Me by Your Name” — James Ivory

3rd Place: “Moonlight” — Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney

“Arrival” — Eric Heisserer

“BlacKkKlansman” — Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott

“Gone Girl” — Gillian Flynn

“Jojo Rabbit” — Taika Waititi

“Little Women” — Greta Gerwig

“12 Years a Slave” — John Ridley

“The Wolf of Wall Street” — Terence Winter

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Winner: “Parasite” — Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

Runner-Up: “Get Out” — Jordan Peele

3rd Place: “Her” — Spike Jonze

“Birdman” — Armando Bo, Alexander Dinelaris Jr., Nicolás Giacobone and Alejandro G. Iñárritu

“Django Unchained” — Quentin Tarantino

“The Favourite” — Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

“Inception” — Christopher Nolan

“Lady Bird” — Greta Gerwig

“Manchester by the Sea” — Kenneth Lonergan

“Marriage Story” — Noah Baumbach

ENSEMBLE OF THE DECADE

Winner: “Parasite” — Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Chang Hyae Jin, Jung Hyun Joon, Jung Ziso, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sun Kyun, Park Myung Hoon, Park So Dam, Song Kang Ho

Runner-Up: “The Grand Budapest Hotel” — Ralph Fiennes, Tilda Swinton, F. Murray Abraham, Harvey Keitel, Adrien Brody, Mathieu Amalric, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Jude Law, Bill Murray, Tony Revolori, Saoirse Ronan, Jason Schwartzman, Léa Seydoux, Tom Wilkinson, Owen Wilson

3rd Place: “American Hustle” — Amy Adams, Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Christian Bale, Louis C.K., Jack Huston, Alessandro Nivola, Michael Peña, Jeremy Renner, Elisabeth Röhm

“Birdman” — Lindsay Duncan, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Keaton, Edward Norton, Andrea Riseborough, Amy Ryan, Emma Stone, Naomi Watts

“The Favourite” — Joe Alwyn, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Nicholas Hoult, Jenny Rainsford, James Smith, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz

“Knives Out” — K Callan, Toni Collette, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Riki Lindhome, Jaeden Martell, Frank Oz, Edi Patterson, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield

“Little Women” — Timothée Chalamet, Chris Cooper, Laura Dern, Louis Garrel, Jayne Houdyshell, Tracy Letts, James Norton, Bob Odenkirk, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen, Meryl Streep, Emma Watson

“Moonlight” — Mahershala Ali, Patrick Decile, Naomie Harris, Alex R. Hibbert, André Holland, Jharrel Jerome, Janelle Monáe, Jaden Piner, Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Austin Butler, Julia Butters, Bruce Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Mike Moh, Timothy Olyphant, Al Pacino, Luke Perry, Brad Pitt, Margaret Qualley, Margot Robbie

“12 Years a Slave” — Brad Pitt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Paul Dano, Lupita Nyong’o, Chris Chalk, Benedict Cumberbatch, Garret Dillahunt, Michael Fassbender, Paul Giamatti, Taran Killam, Scoot McNairy, Adepero Oduye, Sarah Paulson, Michael Kenneth Williams

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Winner: “1917” — Roger Deakins

Runner-Up: “Blade Runner 2049” — Roger Deakins

3rd Place: “Roma” — Alfonso Cuarón

“Birdman” — Emmanuel Lubezki

“Gravity” — Emmanuel Lubezki

“La La Land” — Linus Sandgren

“The Lighthouse” — Jarin Blaschke

“Mad Max: Fury Road” — John Seale

“The Revenant” — Emmanuel Lubezki

“The Tree of Life” — Emmanuel Lubezki

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Winner: “Black Panther” — Ruth E. Carter

Runner-Up: “The Grand Budapest Hotel” — Milena Canonero

3rd Place: “Phantom Thread” — Mark Bridges



“Dolemite Is My Name” — Ruth E. Carter

“The Favourite” — Sandy Powell

“The Great Gatsby” — Catherine Martin

“La La Land” — Mary Zophres

“Little Women” — Jacqueline Durran

“Mad Max: Fury Road” — Jenny Beavan

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Arianne Phillips

BEST FILM EDITING

Winner: “Parasite” — Yang Jin Mo

Runner-Up: “Mad Max: Fury Road” — Margaret Sixel

3rd Place: “Whiplash” — Tom Cross

“Baby Driver” — Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos

“Boyhood” — Sandra Adair

“Dunkirk” — Lee Smith

“Inception” — Lee Smith

“La La Land” — Tom Cross

“1917” — Lee Smith

“The Social Network” — Kirk Baxter and Angus Wall

BEST MAKEUP/HAIR

Winner: “Mad Max: Fury Road” — Damian Martin, Lesley Vanderwalt, and Elka Wardega

Runner-Up: “Bombshell” — Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker

3rd Place: “Darkest Hour” — Kazu Hiro, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick

“Black Panther” — Camille Friend, Joel Harlow and Ken Diaz

“The Favourite” — Nadia Stacey

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” — Frances Hannon and Mark Coulier

“Guardians of the Galaxy” — Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou and David White

“The Shape of Water” — Mike Hill, Shane Mahan, Jordan Samuel, Paula Fleet

“Suspiria” — Mark Coulier, Fernanda Perez, Manolo García

“Vice” — Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe, and Patricia Dehaney

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Winner: “The Grand Budapest Hotel” — Adam Stockhausen and Anna Pinnock

Runner-Up: “Mad Max: Fury Road” — Colin Gibson and Lisa Thompson

3rd Place: “Parasite” — Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo

“Black Panther” — Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart

“Blade Runner 2049” — Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola

“Inception” — Guy Hendrix Dyas, Larry Dias and Doug Mowat

“La La Land” — David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

“1917” — Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

“The Shape of Water” — Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

BEST SCORE

Winner: “La La Land” — Justin Hurwitz

Runner-Up: “Joker” — Hildur Guðnadóttir

3rd Place: “Inception” — Hans Zimmer

“Arrival” — Jóhann Jóhannsson

“If Beale Street Could Talk” — Nicholas Britell

“Interstellar” — Hans Zimmer

“1917” — Thomas Newman

“Phantom Thread” — Jonny Greenwood

“The Shape of Water” — Alexandre Desplat

“The Social Network” — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Winner: “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

Runner-Up: “Skyfall” from “Skyfall” — Adele and Paul Epworth

3rd Place: “The Mystery of Love” from “Call Me by Your Name” — Sufjan Stevens

“Another Day of Sun” from “La La Land” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“Audition” from “La La Land” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“City of Stars” from “La La Land” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“Let It Go” from “Frozen” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Remember Me” from “Coco” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman” — Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“Visions of Gideon” from “Call Me by Your Name” — Sufjan Stevens

BEST SOUND

Winner: “A Quiet Place” — Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Procter, and Ethan Van der Ryn

Runner-Up: “Mad Max: Fury Road” — Scott Hecker, Chris Jenkins, Mark Mangini, Ben Osmo, Gregg Rudloff, and David White

3rd Place: “Whiplash” — Thomas Curley, Ben Wilkins, and Craig Mann

“Arrival” — Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, and Sylvain Bellemare

“Baby Driver” — Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis, Dan Morgan, Jeremy Price, and Julian Slater

“Dunkirk” — Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary Rizzo, and Mark Weingarten

“Gravity” — Glenn Freemantle, Skip Lievsay, Christopher Benstead, Niv Adiri, and Chris Munro

“La La Land” — Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, and Andy Nelson

“1917” — Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, and Stuart Wilson

“A Star Is Born” — Steve A. Morrow, Alan Robert Murray, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, and Dean A. Zupancic

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Winner: “Gravity” — Tim Webber, Chris Lawrence, Dave Shirk and Neil Corbould

Runner-Up: “Inception” — Paul Franklin, Chris Corbould, Andrew Lockley, and Peter Bebb

3rd Place: “Blade Runner 2049” — John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover

“Avengers: Endgame” — Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, and Dan Sudick

“Avengers: Infinity War” — Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl, and Dan Sudick

“Ex Machina” — Mark Williams Ardington, Sara Bennett, Paul Norris and Andrew Whitehurst

“Interstellar” — Paul Franklin, Andrew Lockley, Ian Hunter, and Scott R. Fisher

“Life of Pi” — Bill Westenhofer, Guillaume Rocheron, Erik-Jan de Boer and Donald R. Elliott

“Mad Max: Fury Road” — Andrew Jackson, Dan Oliver, Andy Williams and Tom Wood

“War for the Planet of the Apes” — Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Winner: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman

Runner-Up: “Inside Out” — Pete Docter and Jonas Rivera

3rd Place: “Toy Story 3” — Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson

“Anomalisa” — Charlie Kaufman, Duke Johnson and Rosa Tran

“Coco” — Darla K. Anderson and Lee Unkrich

“Frozen” — Chris Buck, Peter Del Vecho and Jennifer Lee

“Isle of Dogs” — Wes Anderson, Jeremy Dawson, Steven M. Rales and Scott Rudin

“Kubo and the Two Strings” — Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner

“The Lego Movie” — Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Roy Lee and Dan Lin

“Zootopia” — Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Winner: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” — Morgan Neville, Caryn Capotosto and Nicholas Ma

Runner-Up: “Free Solo” — Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes, and Shannon Dill

3rd Place: “Amy” — Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees

“The Act of Killing” — Joshua Oppenheimer and Signe Byrge Sørensen

“American Factory” — Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

“Apollo 11” — Evan Krauss, Todd Douglas Miller, and Thomas Petersen

“Faces Places” — Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda

“O.J.: Made in America” — Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow

“Three Identical Strangers” — Tim Wardle, Grace Hughes-Hallett and Becky Read

“13th” — Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Winner: “Parasite” — Bong Joon Ho (South Korea)

Runner-Up: “Roma” — Alfonso Cuaron (Mexico)

3rd Place: “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” — Celine Sciamma (France)

“Amour” — Michael Haneke (Austria)

“Cold War” — Pawel Pawlikowski (Poland)

“A Fantastic Woman” — Sebastián Lelio (Chile)

“The Handmaiden” — Park Chan-wook (South Korea)

“Pain and Glory” — Pedro Almodovar (Spain)

“A Separation” — Asghar Farhadi (Iran)

“Shoplifters” — Hirokazu Kore-eda (Japan)

Totals

6 Wins

“Parasite”

1 Win

“Black Panther”

“Black Swan”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Gravity”

“Joker”

“La La Land”

“Mad Max: Fury Road”

“1917”

“A Quiet Place”

“The Social Network”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“A Star is Born”

“12 Years a Slave”

“Whiplash”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

