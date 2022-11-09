Park Hae-il on the ‘internal wounds and internal traumas’ of Korean romantic film noir ‘Decision to Leave’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“In any relationship between two people, there’s always misunderstanding and there’s always chaos created from those misunderstandings,” declares Korean actor Park Hae-il about some of the core themes explored in “Decision to Leave.” For our recent webchat he adds that the film essentially contemplates “the very pure and innate feelings that anyone would have, but also those instincts and feelings that they’re not always allowed to portray and really express. The internal wounds and internal traumas that one may have as an adult, but that our society doesn’t allow us to really be okay with expressing.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Decision to Leave” is a genre-bending film noir mystery romance drama, produced, co-written (with Jeong Seo-kyeong) and directed by acclaimed Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook (“The Handmaiden”). Park stars alongside Chinese actress Tang Wei (“Lust, Caution”) as forlorn detective Hae-jun, who when investigating the gruesome discovery of a man found dead at the bottom of a cliff, becomes entangled in a seductive game of cat and mouse with the deceased’s mysterious widow Seo-rae (Wei). The film is the South Korean entry for Best International Feature Film at this year’s Oscars following its win at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival where director Park won Best Director.

While the film’s main plot is that of a murder mystery, its narrative takes unpredictable twists and turns as the detective and his main suspect begin to fall for each other. Hae-jun’s relationship with Seo-rae is driven by both his suspicion and his desire, as he attempts to get closer to the elusive black widow and her true motivation. The “chaos” that Park alludes to when discussing the film’s central relationship comes full circle by the film’s conclusion, as Hae-jun is left wandering a treacherous beach in the dead of winter, searching for answers among the crashing waves.

“In order to achieve the ocean scene with the high tide and strong waves at the location we were at in Korea,” Park explains, “that opportunity comes only once in every two months, which also means that if we didn’t get the take that we wanted, the entire staff have to go back there two months later to do so again,” the actor reveals, humbly suggesting that he felt his character’s despair personally because he was so conscious of the high stakes involved in the difficult shoot on location. “That’s why you might see some desperateness in that scene. It is not just the acting, but also as a person, I had the responsibility to get that right,” he smiles with a knowing grin.

