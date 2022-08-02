Park Hae-soo (‘Squid Game’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Park Hae-soo is entering the “Squid Game” episode “One Lucky Day” as his 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. This episode streamed on September 17 and was the ninth and final episode of the Netflix drama’s first season.

For this installment, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) defeats Sang-woo (Hae-soo) after a brutal fight but refuses to kill him. Gi-hun begs Sang-Woo to stop the game using the third clause, but Sang-woo instead stabs himself in the neck. Before he dies, Sang-woo asks Gi-hun to take care of his mother.

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations: Complete list of contenders for 74th Primetime Emmys

This year marks the first career Emmy nomination for Hae-soo. For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Nicholas Braun (“Succession”), Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”), John Turturro (“Severance”), Christopher Walken (“Severance”) and Oh Young-soo (“Squid Game”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions