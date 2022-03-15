Patrice Vermette (‘Dune’ production designer) on using clues from the novel to create the Arrakeen palace [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Denis allows us to dream,” reveals “Dune” production designer Patrice Vermette of director Denis Villenueve. The Oscar-nominated designer reflects on the process of creating distant worlds that remained true to Villeneuve’s distinct vision and honored the source material. Vermette notes that Frank Herbert’s novel contains “lots of explanation, but it’s not super well defined. So that leads us to our own interpretation.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Perhaps no scenic element in the story is grander, or more central to the action, than the Arrakeen palace. In order to dream up the aesthetic of this imposing and cavernous structure, Vermette had to piece together clues from the book. It’s situated on a planet with 500 mph wind gusts, deadly heat, and giant sandworms lurking under the sandy surface. “Because of the wind, everything needed to be at an angle,” explains the designer. He constructed the walls as thick slabs of concrete that would keep the interior cool like a cave. Slits in the design acted as light wells which were vital in redistributing sunlight deep into the structure.

SEE Denis Villeneuve interview: ‘Dune’ director

Vermette also paid close attention to the fact that this residence was a colonial entity. “They wanted to make a statement,” he states, hence the palace’s immense size. “There’s a huge influence of Brutalist architecture. It’s about a show of power.” The result is a cavernous space, with lines and geometrics cutting the frame no matter where the camera is placed.

The designer also pays homage to the history of the planet by way of intricate carved murals found in the palace. He remembers relating to a particular passage in the script where Paul (Timothee Chalamet) is struck by a mural depicting a giant sandworm. “I think we should depict the sandworm not as a dangerous creature… but I think it should be like a mythical creature,” Vermette told Villeneuve. So the mural depicts the beast as a sort of god to be revered, it’s mouth designed almost like a sun. According to Vermette the scene shows “the mythological impression it would have on the local population.”

SEE Hans Zimmer interview: ‘Dune’ composer

Vermette has a body of work that encompasses a wide variety of styles. “I like to try different genres because that’s what keeps it fresh,” he reveals. “It’s exciting for me to always learn something new.” No matter what he is working on, the most important thing is that his work is adding to the director’s storytelling. “I don’t like to design for design’s sake,” explains Vermette, “I think design should be driven to support a story.”

“Dune” marks Vermette’s third Oscar nomination after previous bids for “The Young Victoria” and “Arrival.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions