Patricia Arquette (‘Severance’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Patricia Arquette is entering the “Severance” episode “What’s for Dinner?” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. “What’s for Dinner” debuted on April 1, 2022, and is the eighth episode of the Apple TV+ drama’s first season.

In this installment, Cobel (Arquette) reaches a major crossroads in her time at Lumon.

Arquette is a five-time Emmy Award nominee and two-time winner. She received Best Drama Actress at the 2005 ceremony for “Medium” and was honored with the award for Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actress for “The Act” in 2019. Her nomination for “Severance” is one of 14 for the freshman show, which also landed among the Best Drama Series nominees.

For this 2022 contest, she is up against Julia Garner (“Ozark”), Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”), Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”), J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”), Sarah Snook (“Succession”) and Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

