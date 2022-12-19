Patricia Arquette on playing the villain on ‘Severance’ (‘I love it!’) and looking back at Oscar, Emmy wins [Exclusive Video Interview]

“There’s people that are working on the severance floor and we know they’re severed, they have their innie and their outie. And then there’s people like Harmony and Selvig who, in a weird way, have severed themselves or aspects of their personality,” explains Oscar and two-time Emmy winner Patricia Arquette. She stars as Harmony Cobel and Mrs. Selvig in “Severance” on Apple TV+. Watch our video interview above.

SEE Britt Lower (‘Severance’): Helly is her ‘own worst enemy’ and ‘mastermind behind why she’s been trapped in this office’

“Severance” follows Mark (Adam Scott), as he leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs. The sci-fi psychological thriller was nominated for 14 Primetime Emmys this year including Best Drama Series and Best Supporting Actress for Arquette. The show was created and written by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller.

When asked if she likes playing a villain, Arquette exclaims, “I love it! It’s so fun. I’ve played so many different villains the last few years. I think when you’re young and ingenue age, and seen in that way, you’re like the dream girl or the destroyer dream girl. That’s kind of it. You don’t have all these different shades of different colors and different things. It’s really fun to be able to play all this.”

SEE Dan Erickson (‘Severance’ creator) on season 2 spoilers, Emmys experience and almost giving up on his Hollywood dream

When confronted with a collection of clues die-hard “Severance” fans have compiled about her character’s identity, Arquette throws her head back in laughter before responding, “They picked up on a lot of good things. That’s all I’m gonna say about that.” She continues, “Dan Erickson’s mind is a crazy place to visit. It’s pretty cool. This is like one of those Hollywood dream things, where he started writing this when he worked at a door factory, which is very Lumon. Even that idea that he was working at a door factory and was kind of dreaming himself away into this world where you could sever yourself from your workplace. The fact that his show got made is kind of miraculous. But he would really go for it!”

We also had an opportunity to discuss Arquette’s awards history, which includes two Emmys — Best Drama Actress for “Medium” in 2005 and Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress for “The Act” in 2019 — and a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “Boyhood” in 2015. “It’s all a bit of a mindf***,” she admits. “If you’re a frontrunner you’re mind’s like, ‘What if everyone’s sick of you winning?’ You don’t know how it’s gonna turn out and then all these people expect you’re gonna win. The weirdest thing about awards, really, is how other people react to you afterward. If you win suddenly you have more currency in their eyes and you’re like, ‘This is f***ing weird! I’m exactly who I was 10 minutes ago.’ But it’s like the mirror changed or someone put a glittery light on you. It’s a really trippy, weird thing.”

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe and SAG Awards

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions