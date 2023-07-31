Patrick Hogan (‘Reservation Dogs’ sound editor): ‘The show will turn on a dime; you will be laughing one moment and crying the next’ [Exclusive Video Intereview]

“These actors improv a lot,” reveals sound editor Patrick Hogan about working on “Reservation Dogs.” For our recent webchat he continues, “We try to fix the sound that was recorded on set. We have to do a lot of tricks. Because they are improving, it’s not like we have 5 or 6 takes of that exact line. But we want the intimacy of the production. They don’t want actors to redo it on a set. We spend a lot more time working on dialogue tracks than on much bigger budgets shows that I work on.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The FX comedy is created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. It follows the ‘Rez Dogs’ — a gang of four indigenous teenagers from a small reservation community in Oklahoma. They are trying to make sense of life after the death of a friend. Hogan explains, “It’s a show that is conceived of, written, directed and staring indigenous peoples. Even though it’s a fictional story, when it speaks truth you recognize that. There’s certain shows that have an authenticity to where they come from. ‘Reservation Dogs’ has that truth. On the flip side, it’s funny. The show will turn on a dime; you will be laughing one moment and crying the next. With the sound, the challenge is to make sure we are supporting that.”

Hogan has received an Emmy nomination for his work on the second season of the show. He is recognized in the half-hour sound editing category. It marks the series first and only Emmy nomination to date. He acknowledges, “Sound is the very last step. So when any show is recognized for its sound, it is recognition of all the steps that came before that.”

“Reservation Dogs” brings a refreshing nomination in a category that is usually dominated by larger scale productions. Hogan says, “The best use of sound is usually when you don’t even know the sound has had an impact. Sometimes doing the simpler thing can be more challenging. Finding one good sound to support something can be more of a challenge then creating a huge 30 track sound design. I’m really happy we were recognized for a show where it was the simpler and storytelling approach of sound.”

Hogan and his team of David Beadle, Sonya Lindsay, Michael Sana, Daniel Salas, Amber Funk and Lena Krigen have been nominated for their work on the episode ‘This Is Where the Plot Thickens.’ In the episode, an accidental hallucinogens trip leads to the discovery of white-supremacists performing disturbing acts with catfish in the woods. Hogan admits, “It was the episode that showcased sound. When I reached out to the Foley team and told them the sound I needed for the initiation involving fish, they asked, ‘can we go that far?’ I didn’t ask how they made those sounds. Whatever happens on the Foley stage, stays on the Foley stage.

