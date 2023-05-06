Paul Lieberstein and Aaron Zelman (‘Lucky Hank’): ‘We used to argue for hours’ on writing scripts [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We used to argue for hours,” admits Paul Lieberstein about writing “Lucky Hank” with Aaron Zelman. For our recent webchat he continues, “It was all cured when we realized we agreed on the page almost 100%. We could never agree on what a scene is suppose to be. Then we write the scene and agree completely. But if we then talked about the scene we’ve already written, we’d be disagreeing about why it worked.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Lieberstein and Zelman developed the AMC series “Lucky Hank” from the Richard Russo novel “Straight Man.” They serve as executive producers and writers on the series. The dark comedy is about English department chair Hank, played by Bob Odenkirk, going through a midlife crisis at an underfunded college. Lieberstein says, “He’s a person who’s doing his best to deal with a bunch of stuff . Whenever he hits adversity in any way, he becomes sarcastic and jokes his way through it.” Zelman adds, “His cynicism comes from his avoidant nature. His go-to for a problem is to avoid it before he has to confront it.”

Lieberstein is an Emmy winning producer for “The Office.” Zelman has Emmy nominations for producing the dark drama “Damages” and the comedy “Silicon Valley.” Those experiences help on a show that balances dark themes and comedy. Zelman reflects, “Why does he joke about everything? To get to the truth of those matters you need to get to some pretty dark stuff. That felt real to us. And it was preparing the audience for where we are going. It’s a real balancing act. One that we never stopped wrestling with, way after the writing room.”

As well as the pilot, both men wrote the second episode of the series called “George Saunders.” In this episode, a celebrated writer visits the college. Hank is bitter towards the writer’s success and perceived superiority. Lieberstein says, “I hadn’t seen an episode like that before. It would be hard to say in one line what the conflict is. You knew he was struggling. You just didn’t know why. We were trying to get as much conflict out there from as little as possible. A writer that’s more successful that comes to campus, but it takes Hank on this huge journey back to trying to get attention from his father.”

