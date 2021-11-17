Paul Machliss (‘Last Night in Soho’ editor) on finding solutions to Edgar Wright’s ideas: ‘It’s wonderful to have these challenges’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Editor Paul Machliss became an Oscar nominee for his high energy work on “Baby Driver,” but his next collaboration with director Edgar Wright demanded a different approach. He asked himself how he could “take the same techniques… in terms of synchronization, light, and sound, and maybe use it in a slightly more subtle way.” The film, “Last Night in Soho,” is a surreal adventure through past and present London which upends many of the filmmaking traits commonly associated with Edgar Wright’s stories. “Behind the scenes it was just as intense,” reveals Machliss, “but the end result looks much more relaxed.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Like most films in Wright’s cannon, music plays an integral role. And while hits from the 60’s are used throughout, Steven Price’s original score gets plenty of breathing room. Machliss was able to experiment with much of that score thanks to individual music tracks, which allowed the editor to add and subtract instrumentation at will.

Machliss remembers that he dialed one epic music cue down to just a piano. “It was three notes,” he exclaims. “It just sounded so effective, so portentous, and so shivering on its own.” When he played the haunting melody for Wright, the director stated: “I think we might have just found the theme, the motif for the film.” Those three notes became the first sound audiences hear at the start of the film. Machliss calls this a “fascinating way of working,” having rarely ever had the ability to experiment so freely.

Music once again played a subtle but vital role in the scene’s in Eloise’s (Thomasin McKenzie) bedroom, where Wright was adamant that a neon sign outside her window must change colors to the timing of a song. Machliss stayed late one night after no one could find a solution to get the two elements in sync. “I lined the music up with some linear time code,” he explains. By cutting this with full screen images of red, white, or blue light, the editor created what he refers to as “light maps.” These maps were given to the lighting team so they could program their equipment accordingly, and allowed filming of the scene to start or stop at any point while always keeping in rhythm with light and sound cues.

“When you’re doing a job with Edgar, that brings with it certain responsibilities,” states Machliss. He loves that the director is always throwing new ideas his way which haven’t been tried before. Figuring out solutions to those puzzles keeps his creativity engaged. “It’s wonderful to have these challenges come up across your career,” says the editor.

Machliss received an Oscar nomination for “Baby Driver.” His work on that film won him BAFTA and Critics’ Choice awards.

