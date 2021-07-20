Paul Reiser (‘The Kominsky Method’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Paul Reiser is entering “The Kominsky Method” episode “You only give me your funny paper” as his 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. This program streamed May 28 and was the second episode of the third season for the Netflix show.

In this installment, Sandy (Michael Douglas) is executor of Norman’s estate and receives a surprise inheritance. Mindy (Sarah Baker) starts to see Martin (Reiser) in a new way.

This year marks the 11th career Emmy nomination for Reiser with no wins so far. For this 2021 contest, he is competing against “Saturday Night Live” stars Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang, “Ted Lasso” stars Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift, plus Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”).

