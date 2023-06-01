Paul Shubat (‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ re-recording mixer) on working ‘alongside a master’ like Guillermo del Toro [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” streamed on Netflix last October, just in time for Halloween. The spooky anthology series dropped two episodes per night over a four-night period, all directed by different Hollywood heavyweights. “Working with Guillermo is like you’re working alongside a master,” says re-recording mixer Paul Shubat about the program’s creator/producer/co-writer in Gold Derby’s TV Sound panel for the 2023 Emmys. “His way around sound is pretty phenomenal.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Shubat adds about del Toro, “He can dissect hundreds of tracks that he’s not aware of and then be able to direct you, as long as you pay attention.” So much of what the Oscar-winning filmmaker (“The Shape of Water” and “Pinocchio”) has to offer in terms of advice is “story-driven,” Shubat explains. “He’s not afraid to eliminate and create depth sonically, and that’s something that I’ve learned from him. He brings so much of that knowledge of filmmaking to the table.”

The Cinema Audio Society nominated Shubat for his work on Episode 3, “The Autopsy,” directed by David Prior and starring F. Murray Abraham as a coroner and Glynn Turman as a sheriff. Now, that same hour is being submitted in the sound categories at the 2023 Emmys. “There’s a little bit of everything in it,” he explains about why that specific episode was chosen an example of his best work.

“It’s real world in a period piece, and then it goes into somewhere else,” he says in reference to the extraterrestrial plot twist. “From a sound perspective, it has kind of it all. You’ve got massive dynamic, but you also have very delicate real world things wrapped around some incredible score. And by the end, it was more of an interesting monster. When we are in the autopsy lab, there was so much delicate work and handholding between sound design and score, where you can’t really tell where one starts and the other one finishes.”

How did Shubat go about making sure all of the slices and cuts and stitches on the autopsy table sounded so real? “As Guillermo and David pursued, it needed to feel like it was authentic, but very much not authentic,” he details. “That is frozen pig skin and leather. [The character’s] movement, the breaking of all his bones and things, that’s all frozen real animal material and a vegetable.” One of his fellow sound artists described it as, “Every day it looked like a bear ran through a salad bar and it exploded in the Foley stage. That’s how you know it’s a good track.”

Also in our exclusive video interview, Shubat explains how he created the noises for when the camera goes inside of a human body. “All of a sudden we go from real world to inside like an IMAX movie where it’s all around us,” he notes. “As VFX came in, as they do with these things, our tracks evolved. And we just wanted to make sure that it once again was dynamic with the score and that it worked as a full large piece.”

