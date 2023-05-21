Paula Huidobro (‘Welcome to Chippendales’ cinematographer) on ‘letting the actors play with the whole space’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“There was a lot to grab on to, to create this world,” reveals cinematographer Paula Huidobro. For our recent webchat she adds, “there was so much research and inspiration from the real club in Los Angeles and looking at all those photographs.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Welcome to Chippendales” was created by Robert Siegel (“Pam & Tommy”), inspired by the book “Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders” by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca. It stars Oscar and Emmy nominee Kumail Nanjiani as Steve Banerjee, who founded the famed Chippendales stripper troupe. The limited series charts his rise from an ambitious immigrant gas station attendant to entrepreneur and his fall from grace as he masterminds the murder of his business partner and ultimate rival, Emmy-winning choreographer Nick De Noia, portrayed by Emmy winner Bartlett (“The White Lotus”). The glitzy and tawdry semi-autobiographical drama also co-stars Oscar and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (“Cape Fear,” “Hysterical Blindness”), Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (“You Can’t Take it With You”), Tony nominees Andrew Rannells (“The Book of Mormon,” “Falsettos”) and Robin de Jesús (“In the Heights,” “La Cage aux Folles,” “The Boys in the Band”), as well as breakthrough performer Quentin Plair (“Tiny Beautiful Things”).

Huidobro, who worked with Siegel on the Emmy-nominated “Pam & Tommy,” favored long takes and a grittier, messier aesthetic appropriate for the period and the subject matter. The D.P. says that it gave some “freedom to the actors to have space and be able to do the whole take and not have to break it up into tiny little pieces and be more static. It was more organic for the show, and also the longer lenses captured the period as well. It wasn’t pretty lighting,” she explains. “I like the grittiness. A little bit of dirt on the image of the club. We wanted to do these long takes, long masters, these dolly tracks, and just finding things and zooming and letting the actors play with the whole space, so that the camera was a little bit more voyeuristic.”

