Who are the 23 performers with long-awaited Oscar wins after 1st nominations? [PHOTOS]

It can be a long road to Oscar victory — some of the best have never stood victorious on that stage regardless of acclaim and despite, in some cases, numerous nominations.

However, there are some who end up Oscar champs after a long wait. Some, like Henry Fonda and John Wayne, only had two acting nominations in decades-long careers and after starring in dozens of films that are now classics.

Some, like Al Pacino and Paul Newman, spent two decades piling up nominations, with each of these men having six prior acting nominations leading up to the ceremonies in which they won. Geraldine Page won on her eighth try, after receiving a nomination in every decade from the 1950s to the 1980s. She and Lee Grant were both unfortunate victims of the Hollywood blacklist in the 1950s, after promising Oscar-nominated film debuts; however, both of these ladies made spectacular comebacks, eventually earning well-deserved statues.

In the nearly 100 years of Academy Award ceremonies, 23 performers have won at least 15 years after their first failed nomination. Tour our photo gallery with the actresses and actors whose long waits came to happy endings.

