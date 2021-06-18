‘Perry Mason’ costume designer Emma Potter on why ‘the city really needed to be its own character’ in 1933-set drama [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

There were “two things that struck” costume designer Emma Potter about the “Perry Mason” reboot on HBO, she reveals in her exclusive interview with Gold Derby about working on the Los Angeles period piece (watch the video above). She continues, “This idea that he’s somewhat disheveled all the time was something that I was interested in and also the idea that the city really needed to be its own character and we would need to go in with these background moments and really kind of pick out people and pay attention to them in almost a heightened way, so that you could go through and see what this person is that’s walking by on the street or in the crowd at the courtroom and get a sense of who they are, where they’re from and why they might have ended up here.”

Having jumped from film to television with the 2019 season of “True Detective,” Potter contends for her first Emmy Award nomination in the Best Period Costumes category with the second “chapter” submitted to represent the 1933-set drama. She breaks down her selection for academy consideration, “You first get to see the church so and you see the New Year’s Day celebration and you also get to see World War One, which is a completely different atmosphere and you spend time in downtown Los Angeles and all of those worlds — and introducing Sister Alice, as well as Birdy and Paul Drake — felt like the moment when you got to see really the whole world that we were looking towards.”

Potter additionally identifies the first stage dress worn by actress Tatiana Maslany as Sister Alice McKeegan in the episode as a favorite creation from the debut season. She comments, “It’s not so much the color palette, but the shine of the garments and the idea of the iridescent quality of silks and satins that she’s wearing — those really stood out and they were intended to stand out and reference Hollywood and the film industry and that aspect of Los Angeles.”

Will the new “Perry Mason” score Emmy nominations? Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track the latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?