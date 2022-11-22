Peter Cosco (‘Women Talking’ production designer) on creating pivotal barn set so it had ‘a very open cathedral quality’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Being in a hayloft, they were kind of suspended on this platform halfway between, metaphorically heaven and earth,” reveals production designer Peter Cosco about designing the main set for drama “Women Talking.” For our recent webchat he adds, “They were in this kind of limbo state before they decided what to do with the situation that they were faced.” We talked with Cosco as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In “Women Talking,” the women of an isolated religious community dealing with the aftermath of sexual assault perpetrated by the colony’s men as they grapple with reconciling the harsh reality of their oppression with their unwavering faith and steadfast commitment. Written and directed by Oscar nominee Sarah Polley (“Away From Her”) based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews, the drama stars Oscar nominee Rooney Mara, Emmy winner Claire Foy, Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley, Emmy nominee Judith Ivey, Emmy winner Ben Whishaw, and four-time Oscar winner and two-time Emmy winner Frances McDormand.

“Women Talking” takes place primarily within a barn where the oppressed women in this cloistered community debate their future. The set is so pivotal to the film’s narrative as a safe haven for them to air their grievances and ultimately vote on whether they will remain or whether they will flee for a better life for them and their children. Cosco understood the challenge of crafting the immersive and detailed space by focusing on authenticity and utility in equal measure. “It was a bit of a pressure because reading the script, you realize how much of the film takes place there. So it’s got to be something that lends itself to filming and has enough visual interest to sustain that length of camera time, but still has to feel and look like a barn,” he says. “There is an epic quality to the decisions that they’re making and the issues that they’re discussing and the gravitas of their decision that we wanted the space to have a majesty to it as well. So, by going with the very archetype standard barn design with a gambled roof, it allows for huge ceiling height and a very open cathedral quality.”

