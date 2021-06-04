‘The Good Lord Bird’ cinematographer Peter Deming recalls the show’s most challenging shot [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Any time you enter a time period you want to make it authentic without having an affectation or making it feel phony or pasted on,” “The Good Lord Bird” cinematographer Peter Deming says during the Gold Derby Meet the BTL Experts: Cinematographers panel.

For the Showtime series — which tells the story of abolitionist John Brown’s raid on Harper’s Ferry in 1859, an attack often cited as a prelude to the Civil War — Deming and filmmaker Albert Hughes drew inspiration not only from images of the era itself but old Westerns from legendary directors like Sergio Leone.

“It’s a point in time where photography is in its early stages and there’s still a documenting of events through painting as well. So it was a mixture of that and trying to be authentic and be watchable at the same time,” Deming says of their visual style.

SEE our Meet the Experts panels

“We would only use camera dollies and cranes. Nothing that was post-50s,” he adds, as Hughes wanted to lean into the Old Hollywood style of filmmaking. “I think that has a very subtle but effective impact on the viewing. There were certainly places where we wished we could use Steadicam. But we powered through on that and that was something I had to police along the way. Everyone was aware of the visual style and there was no real question about whether we would do it or not.”

The decision to avoid more modern trappings like a Steadicam had its drawbacks, of course.

“There’s a scene in the second half of episode 1, which is this battle in the middle of this field. High grass and the ground was very uneven,” Deming says. “So we laid about 100-feet of dolly track and it was about 99 degrees with 99 percent humidity. It was a very stylized shot and it started at 96 frames per second and at the end, it ramps down to 24 frames per second to account for the dialogue.”

The memorable moment can be seen in this trailer. “It was reassuring to watch it back and go, okay this worked!” Deming says now.

Watch the exclusive video interview with Deming above. “The Good Lord Bird” is streaming on Showtime.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions