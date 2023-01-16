Phil Collins is your top selection for 2023 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame [POLL RESULTS]

Gold Derby recently hosted a poll about which overlooked male artist should be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 2023. With an excellent number of over 17,000 people voting worldwide, Phil Collins is the top selection in our poll results (with 47.13%) over George Michael (in second place with 31.41%) and Peter Frampton (in third place with 18.31%).

You can also view our recent female artist poll, in which Cher was in first place, followed by Cyndi Lauper and Mariah Carey. A poll featuring snubbed bands will be published soon.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame voters will be making their 2023 selections soon. Solo male artists recently inducted have included Eminem (2022), Jay-Z (2021), The Notorious B.I.G. (2020), Lionel Richie (2022) and Todd Rundgren (2021).

Here are the poll results for the 15 male artists we offered for your votes:

PHIL COLLINS (47.13%)

Eligible since 2006 (inducted with Genesis in 2010). Top songs include “Against All Odds,” “In the Air Tonight,” “Sussudio,” “Take Me Home.” Nominated for 24 Grammy Awards with seven wins.

GEORGE MICHAEL (31.41%)

Eligible since 2012. Top songs include “Careless Whisper,” “Faith,” “Father Figure,” “Freedom.” Nominated for eight Grammy Awards with two wins.

PETER FRAMPTON (18.31%)

Eligible since 1997. Top songs include “Baby I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” “I’m in You,” “Show Me the Way.” Nominated for five Grammy Awards with one win.

JOHN PRINE (1.07%)

Eligible since 1996. Top songs include “Angel from Montgomery,” “Paradise,” “Sam Stone,” “That’s the Way That the World Goes ‘Round.” Nominated for 11 Grammy Awards with two wins.

BILLY IDOL (0.74%)

Eligible since 2006. Top songs include “Dancing with Myself,” “Eyes Without a Face,” “Mony Mony,” “White Wedding.” Nominated for three Grammy Awards with no wins.

BARRY WHITE (0.32%)

Eligible since 1989. Top songs include “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe,” “Never Gonna Give Ya Up,” “You’re the First, the Last My Everything.” Nominated for 11 Grammy Awards with two wins.

BRYAN ADAMS (0.31%)

Eligible since 2004. Top songs include “Cuts Like a Knife,” “Heaven,” “Run to You,” “Summer of ’69.” Nominated for 15 Grammy Awards with one win.

WARREN ZEVON (0.13%)

Eligible since 1994. Top songs include “Hasten Down the Wind,” “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead,” “Lawyers, Guns and Money,” “Werewolves of London.” Nominated for five Grammy Awards with two wins.

JOE COCKER (0.13%)

Eligible since 1994. Top songs include “Feeling Alright,” “The Letter,” “Up Where We Belong,” “With a Little Help from My Friends.” Nominated for seven Grammy Awards with one win.

WILLIE NELSON (0.12%)

Eligible since 1987. Top songs include “Always on My Mind,” “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” “On the Road Again,” “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys.” Nominated for 59 Grammy Awards with 10 wins.

BOZ SCAGGS (0.11%)

Eligible since 1991. Top songs include “Breakdown Dead Ahead,” “Lido Shuffle,” “Look What You’ve Done to Me,” “Lowdown.” Nominated for 7 Grammy Awards with one win.

KENNY LOGGINS (0.08%)

Eligible since 2002. Top songs include “Danger Zone,” “Footloose,” “I’m Alright,” “Whenever I Call You Friend.” Nominated for 12 Grammy Awards with two wins.

LENNY KRAVITZ (0.06%)

Eligible since 2014. Top songs include “Again,” “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” “Fly Away,” “Let Love Rule.” Nominated for nine Grammy Awards with four wins.

JIMMY BUFFETT (0.05%)

Eligible since 1995. Top songs include “Changes in Latitudes,” “Come Monday,” “Margaritaville,” “Volcano.” Nominated for two Grammy Awards with no wins.

BECK (0.04%)

Eligible since 2019. Top songs include “Blue Moon,” “Loser,” “Where It’s At.” Nominated for 22 Grammy Awards with eight wins.

