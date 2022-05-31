Phil Dunster (‘Ted Lasso’): ‘Everyone thinks I’m great at football’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It is a show that, on the surface is about football, that is not actually about football,” declares Phil Dunster about “Ted Lasso.” For our recent webchat he continues, “It’s about the depth of the human experience in certain times and also other times it’s just a bit of a laugh.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In its second season, “Ted Lasso” tells the story of the optimistic Ted (Jason Sudeikis) continuing to coach soccer team AFC Richmond in the UK. Last year it prevailed at the Emmy awards seven times, including for Best Comedy Series. Dunster admits, “It really does feel like it’s hit people hard and in a good way. It was a really lovely thing to feel that the hard work that we were putting in meant something to people. And also that I have nicked some of the socks that we use, because they’re really comfy.”

Dunster plays talented and confident footballer Jamie Tart. Through spending time with Ted, his character has learned the value of teamwork and humility. The actor reveals, “I like that he’s honest. He’s straight up about who he is. He’s not really putting up front and it’s ugly at times. I think that some of the best conversations that we have, with some of the closest people in our lives, can be pretty ugly. I also love the fact that he’s a really good football. Because it makes me look good, and everyone thinks I’m great at football.”

In the second season we see Jamie star in a reality dating show before returning to Richmond. He explains, “He’s lost everything that made him him. He has to basically just rebuild and delve down to who he is at his core. I don’t think it’s particularly fun thing for him to do. Because people are not a hundred percent sure if they like him, , and he’s not a hundred percent sure if he likes him. Which we can all relate to let’s be honest.” He also says, “The irony of this person being an incredibly shut off, emotionally distanced, human being, is he actually has all the attributes that are important to somebody being vulnerable and open and sharing. He probably hates that because it means that you have to be open and vulnerable and share. By the end of season two he’s getting to grips with why it’s good to do that. “

