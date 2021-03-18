Piglet (‘The Masked Singer’) performances ranked worst to best

Season 5 of “The Masked Singer” introduced viewers to the cutest little oink-meister ever in the form of the Piglet. This pink, suspenders-wearing schoolboy first took the stage on Wednesday, March 17 and wowed the judges with his A-plus performance. “Wow, I did not expect that,” Ken Jeong proclaimed after watching the youngster effortlessly frolic around the stage, as if it were made of mud. “If Season 5 is a game changer, quite frankly, game over. You are amazing. Great job.”

Below, see all of Piglet’s “The Masked Singer” performances ranked worst to best. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it throughout the season.

Here is how Piglet describes himself in his own words: “My name is Piglet. I’m [redacted] years old and I’m from [redacted]. I haven’t always been lucky in love. I admit — I’m a bit of a hopeless romantic. Yeah, I’m guilty of dropping the L-word on the second date. But, hey, when you know you know, right? Sure, I’ve given away a few roses and the world saw my heart break when I learned that some flowers have very sharp thorns I guess. But that’s never stopped me from continuing to wear my heart on my sleeve. You know, it may sound crazy, but I see a future on that stage. So, will you accept this pile of mud? It may only be the first round, but I’m falling for you already.”

Ken’s co-panelists, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, were shocked to hear Piglet had only found out he was doing the show four days prior to his first performance. The mammal called the experience “an adrenaline rush” but admitted he loved it because he’s “a ham” who loves being on stage. Even though Piglet had a lot of heartbreak in his life, he clearly didn’t let that get in the way of his performance. Will he be oinking all the way to the finish line?

1. “Speechless” by Dan and Shaya

Group B, Round 1 — March 17, 2021

