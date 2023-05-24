‘Poker Face’: Which 19 comedy guest acting contenders are entered for 2023 Emmys? [Exclusive]

One of the hottest Emmy contenders for the 2023 comedy categories is “Poker Face” for NBC and Peacock. Created by Rian Johnson (“Knives Out,” “Glass Onion”), the mystery show stars Emmy nominee Natasha Lyonne as Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine if someone is lying. That is not good news for the murderers she encounters on her cross-country escape from a threat in Las Vegas.

Each guest star is virtually a lead performer for their one and only episode of the 10 first season installments. We see who is killed in the opening moments of an episode, and then Charlie enters to figure things out. The show is much in the style of the landmark mystery series “Columbo,” with touches from “Murder, She Wrote,” “The Incredible Hulk” and “The Rockford Files” as well.

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal the 19 guest stars who will be entered on the 2023 Emmy ballot in mid-June. It’s a series that could dominate with nominations, possibly along with “Saturday Night Live,” “Abbott Elementary” and “Ted Lasso” with multiple contenders.

10 for Comedy Guest Actor:

Adrien Brody

David Castaneda

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Simon Helberg

Lil Rel Howery

Tim Meadows

Tim Blake Nelson

Nick Nolte

Ron Perlman

Colton Ryan

9 for Comedy Guest Actress:

Ellen Barkin

Hong Chau

Clea DuVall

Stephanie Hsu

Cherry Jones

Judith Light

S. Epatha Merkerson

Dascha Polanco

Chloe Sevigny

Lyonne will be listed in several places on the Emmy ballot for producing, directing, writing and as Best Comedy Actress. She has three previous nominations for “Russian Doll” and one for “Orange Is the New Black.” Benjamin Bratt will be submitted as Best Comedy Supporting Actor.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions