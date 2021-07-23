Jump in today with your 2022 Oscar nominees predictions over 6 months early!

Gold Derby is now launching our Oscar predictions center at the earliest date ever! Jump in today over 6 months before nominations are announced on February 8. You can forecast the 2022 Academy Awards nominees in the eight categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay. We will continue to add all 23 categories over the next few months.

Previously nominated or winning directors with new projects this year include Pedro Almodovar (“Parallel Mothers”), Paul Thomas Anderson (“Soggy Bottom”), Wes Anderson (“The French Dispatch”), Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), Joel Coen (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), Clint Eastwood (“Cry Macho”), Guillermo del Toro (“Nightmare Alley”), Asghar Farhadi (“A Hero”), Tom McCarthy (“Stillwater”), Adam McKay (“Don’t Look Up”), David O. Russell (“Canterbury Glass”), Ridley Scott (“House of Gucci” and “The Last Duel”), Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”), Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”), Denzel Washington (“A Journal for Jordan”) and Chloe Zhao (“Eternals”).

We are launching our predictions center with 61 films featuring many well-known (and not so well-known) actors and actresses. Keep in mind that additions, deletions and changes will be happening almost weekly for the rest of this year, so keep making updates to your picks all along the way.

