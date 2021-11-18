Prentice Penny (‘Insecure’ showrunner): The final season contemplates ‘legacy and what they’re going to leave behind’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Five years kind of felt the right amount of time to make our show,” admits Prentice Penny, Emmy-nominated showrunner of HBO’s acclaimed comedy “Insecure.” “I’m glad we’re leaving at a space when people still want us around. I mean, it’s better to leave, you know, a year early the year late, for sure.”

We talked with Penny as part of Gold Derby’s special TV showrunners “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key award contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Insecure” stars Emmy nominee Issa Rae, who co-created the show with Emmy winner Larry Wilmore (“The Bernie Mac Show”), and co-stars fellow Emmy nominee Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Kendrick Sampson, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Leonard Robinson and Courtney Taylor.

The HBO Max comedy broke through with new viewers last year, likely because many of them discovered the show while stuck at home during the first wave of the pandemic. It really hit its stride creatively, exploding at the Emmys with eight nominations including landing a first time nomination for Best Comedy Series. This year, for its fifth and final season, “Insecure” continues on that creative high, contemplating love and loss in a uniquely funny and razor-sharp way by exploring the highs and lows of the life of an up-and-coming Black woman and her group of friends in Los Angeles.

Penny reveals that “legacy” was one of the main narrative threads for this swansong season as the characters grow into the next phases of their lives. “Every season, we have an idea or a theme that we try to tether all the characters to in their own specific way,” he explains. “A lot of the characters are concerned about their legacy and what they’re going to leave behind. You know, obviously coming off of last season where there was sort of this contentious energy, I think now they’re trying to be just champions and advocates for each other and be super supportive and recognize that these relationships don’t come along every day. And so they’re really being intentional about what they give to each other, and how they’re remembered.”

“We were also also, as the writers, thinking about , what’s our legacy, right? Like, making a show like this and then what that means,” he says. “There’s lot of things that are happening for a lot of our characters. I think that starts to happen; you’re kind of laying down a lot of roots, whether you’re getting married, having kids, you know, career blossoming, it sort of starts to lay the foundation a lot of ways for the next one to two decades of kind of how that’s going to shape for you.”

