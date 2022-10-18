Producer Cathy Schulman on the ‘trials and tribulations’ of getting ‘The Woman King’ off the ground [Exclusive Video Interview]

The real events on which “The Woman King” is based were rather new to Cathy Schulman, one of the producers behind the historical epic that opened in U.S. theaters on September 16, when she first learned of them in detail. That was thanks to actor/screenwriter Maria Bello, who, after returning home from the West African nation of Benin in 2015, reached out to the then-head of the organization Women in Film, convinced there was a film in a specific part of the country’s history of which she had become aware on her trip.

“What I learned from [Bello], and then from a lot more research, is that there had been this amazing 500-year history in Dahomey, of these female warriors who had not only been uniquely identified as female warriors, but they also were victorious time and time again, against men and without guns,” divulges Schulman during her recent webchat with Gold Derby (watch the exclusive video interview above). “And I thought, ‘What kind of world allowed women to have that kind of agency, that they could accomplish that?'”

It is that curiosity that motivated Schulman, one of the producers behind Best Picture Oscar winner “Crash” (2004), to embark on what would become a seven-year journey/fight to get “The Woman King” off the ground and onto the big screen.

Written by Dana Stevens and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the historical epic is about an elite military unit of all-female warriors called the Agojie that protected the kingdom of Dahomey — which was located within present-day Benin — in the 18th and 19th centuries. Set in 1823, the film stars Oscar winner Viola Davis (“Fences”) as General Nanisca, a fictionalized leader of the Agojie who trains the next generation of warriors to combat their enemies, as well as Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and John Boyega.

Since Schulman — who produced the film alongside Bello, Davis and Davis’ husband and producing partner at JuVee Productions, Julius Tennon — was still the president of production at STX Entertainment when she began working on the film, the original idea was, naturally, to set it up at said company. But that never materialized.

“Unfortunately, my male colleagues at the company at the time could not see the potential that I think I could see in the story,” explains Schulman, adding that she and her fellow producers were offered a measly budget of $5 million. (The action film would go on to have a production budget of $50 million.) “We were kind of tripped up by, first and foremost, [it being] a female action movie; and secondly, one that starred all Black women; and thirdly, one that starred all dark-skinned Black women.”

Shortly thereafter, Schulman left STX to return to being an independent producer, and she, Davis and Co. began pitching the movie to other studios — and even flirted with the idea of having it land at Netflix (which it almost did, per the producer). The person who eventually “ignited the flame” was Hannah Minghella, the then-chief of TriStar Pictures who brought the project into the production company after Schulman told her about the “trials and tribulations” she and her colleagues had faced. Even though Minghella eventually left TriStar, Nicole Brown, her second-in-command at the time who would go on to become the studio’s president in 2020, “shared the passion and was able to sort of push through the system and get [the film] made,” shares the Oscar winner.

When it came to finding the right director for the film, Schulman and her fellow producers searched for someone who could handle both the intimacy and the scope of the story. And they found this someone in Prince-Bythewood, who had stunned with intimate films such as the 2000 romantic drama “Love & Basketball” — her feature directorial debut — but also shown she could pull off large-scale action with the 2020 Netflix superhero movie “The Old Guard” (which Schulman, Davis and Tennon got to see in the editing room).

Moreover, Prince-Bythewood had a personal connection to the script Stevens had written — one that only cemented her as the perfect fit. “When we had our first meeting with her — which was actually in [Davis’] office — we also learned that she had a very personal connection to Nanisca’s trauma story,” reveals Schulman about the director. “She actually cried when she was talking about why she felt she should be the director — and she was so embarrassed at the time for crying. And we actually were like, ‘Oh, it must be her!'”

In our chat, Schulman also discusses the research she, her fellow producers and Stevens did for this project, as well as the experience of shooting the film in South Africa and weathering the storm caused by the omicron variant of COVID-19.

