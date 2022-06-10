Producer Michelle Purple on what separates ‘Candy’ from other true crime shows [Exclusive Video Interview]

After reading up on the real story of Candy Montgomery, who was accused of murdering her neighbor Betty Gore with an ax in the early 1980s, producer Michelle Purple knew she had to be a part of “Candy.” The five-part Hulu limited series stars her producing partner Jessica Biel as Montgomery, who pleaded self-defense and was somewhat shockingly found not guilty. “This woman admitted to doing something and then got off scot-free,” says Purple in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “When I can’t predict it or see it coming, it’s right up my alley.” Watch the full video chat above.

As is the case with most productions based on true events, it was important to not be too exploitative with the story. Purple notes, “There were lots of conversations about being sensitive that these are real people and a lot of these real people still exist in the world today, and walking that fine line.” Discussions were had about whether or not to show the killing (which is indeed shown in the final episode) and how to make it clear that what we’re hearing is Montgomery’s side of the story, not necessarily the objective truth. “Two women walked in, one woman walked out,” the producer notes. “We only have one story.”

There was also a question of how to release the five episodes, in a television landscape where many options are available. Rather than go the traditional one-per-week method or the Netflix model of dropping them all at once, Hulu released one episode per night over the course of a week, from Monday, May 9 through Friday the 13th. Hulu proposed this option to the producers, who gladly agreed. “You get to check both boxes,” explains Purple. “You get a check the box of the people who want the water-cooler moments, want to sit on it for a night and question things and wonder why certain things happen, but yet, if you’re one of those people who want to binge something you waited till Friday.”

While there is more television than ever before, especially shows in the true crime genre, Purple believes that “Candy” stands out due to the nature of the material. “I think where we’re a little special right now is there wasn’t a documentary about it, there wasn’t a podcast about it, some people hadn’t heard about it,” she observes. With the series revealing the murder in the very first episode, and a very clear indication of who did it, the writers are able to dig into the motivations of each character and explore the disturbing true story on a deeper level. “It’s about the nuance of the characters in the story and the whys.”

