RSVP now for February 15: Producers Guild Awards TV nominees panel with ‘Hacks,’ ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Mare of Easttown,’ ‘Morning Show,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Underground Railroad’

Six top TV producers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Producers Guild Awards nominees. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, February 15, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Denton Davidson and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 PGA television nominees:

“Hacks”: Jen Statsky

Synopsis: Explores a dark mentorship that forms between a legendary Las Vegas comedian and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old writer.

“The Handmaid’s Tale”: Bruce Miller

Synopsis: Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship.

“Mare of Easttown”: Mark Roybal

Synopsis: A detective in a small Pennsylvania town investigates a local murder while trying to keep her life from falling apart.

“The Morning Show”: Mimi Leder

Synopsis: An inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual.

“Only Murders in the Building”: John Hoffman

Synopsis: Three strangers who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves caught up in one.

“The Underground Railroad”: Adele Romanski

Synopsis: A young woman named Cora makes an amazing discovery during her attempt to break free from slavery in the deep south.

