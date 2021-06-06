Production designer Greg J. Grande on the ‘different and quirky’ sets of ‘Call Me Kat’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I’ve tried to make it as different and quirky as we possibly could,” declares production designer Greg J. Grande about Fox’s “Call Me Kat.” The freshman sitcom stars Mayim Bialik, also one of the show’s executive producers, as a single woman who abandons her career in academia to fulfill her dream of opening a “cat cafe.” Grande has had a long career in production design, with credits on shows as diverse at “Friends,” “Cougar Town,” “Dear White People” and “Casual.” Check out our exclusive video chat with Grande above.

Grande admits that he had never heard of cat cafes and was surprised to discover how popular they are in this country. “I never would have imagined that food and cats in the same space would go hand in hand,” he remarks. “But they’re quite interesting. The architecture and some of the creative freedom that these spaces have created is amazing. So that was my first dive into figuring out how I could best emulate this space and make it look interesting.”

A four-time Emmy nominee for his work on “Friends,” Grande describes the unique challenge of designing sets for multicamera shows. “The idea is to kind of create the space so that it’s got a little bit of a forced perspective, because you’re trying to squeeze in as much information into those three walls as you can,” he explains. “Obviously, you want it to look as believable and real as you can.” Another challenge is the quick turnaround time required for sets that may only be used in a specific episode. Grande and his team only have a few days to create a given set. “It’s a quick turnaround to create a world that needs to look like it’s believable,” he says. “So that’s the challenge every day for us.

For Grande, who has worked extensively on both single camera and multicamera shows, creative opportunity is what draws him to specific projects. “It’s about trying to be as creative and collaborative as possible with the producers I work with,” he says. “For me, it’s a good balance to be able to do a single cam and a multicam, and I’ve been able to balance both of those very nicely and keep my skills sharp and in giving the reality of what both genres have to offer.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions