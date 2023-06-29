‘Project Runway’ power rankings: Viktor is the new front-runner after winning unconventional challenge [Updated June 29]

“Project Runway” returned for its 20th season on June 15, and every week fans of the show are placing their bets to predict who will be eliminated, who will win each challenge, and who will win the whole competition. Join the fun here in our predictions center. And below, see where our racetrack odds currently stand for the whole competition.

Updated: June 29, 2023

FRONT-RUNNER

1. Viktor Luna — 4/1 odds (up 12 spots from last week)

TOP CHALLENGERS

2. Fabio Costa — 9/2 odds (same position as last week)

3. Kara Saun — 6/1 odds (same position as last week)

4. Anna Yinan Zhou — 13/2 odds (down three spots from last week)

5. Brittany Allen — 19/2 odds (up six spots from last week)

DARK HORSES

6. Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste — 14/1 odds (down one spot from last week)

7. Kayne Gillaspie — 18/1 odds (up two spots from last week)

8. Rami Kashou — 28/1 odds (same position as last week)

9. Hester Sunshine — 30/1 odds (down five spots from last week)

LONG SHOTS

10. Korto Momolu — 40/1 odds (down three spots from last week)

11. Bishme Cromartie — 40/1 odds (down one spot from last week)

12. Laurence Basse — 54/1 odds (same position as last week)

Season 20 of “Project Runway” is a special All-Stars edition bringing back contestants from previous seasons of the fashion competition series — some contestants have competed in multiple previous seasons. None of them have won the show before, though, so we’re guaranteed to get a brand new winner when all is said and done.

“Runway,” as always, is a fashion competition in which the contestants have one or two days to complete each design challenge. Sometimes they work independently. Sometimes they work in teams. Sometimes they work with completely outlandish, unconventional materials that they’ll have to find a way to make clothes out of.

Along the way they’re mentored by Christian Siriano, himself a past “Project Runway” winner in season four. And they’re judged by Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia, journalist Elaine Welteroth, and designer Brandon Maxwell. The winner of each challenge receives a special prize or an advantage in the next challenge (but no immunity from elimination this year!). The loser will be sent home. And the winner of the whole competition will get the grand prize of $250,000, a mentorship with the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America), and a feature in Elle magazine.

“Project Runway” airs every Thursday night from 9:00pm to 10:30pm on Bravo. Make your predictions every week here in our predictions center to test your mettle against other “Runway” aficionados.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until each Thursday, the day she show airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.