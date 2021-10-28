Who will win ‘Project Runway’ season 19? See our latest power rankings

Who will win “Project Runway” season 19? The competition is currently airing, and every week our readers make their predictions here in our predictions center for who will claim this season’s grand prize, who will go home each week, who will win the design challenges, and more. And with each week’s designs and results, naturally our odds shift as the momentum shifts between contestants. See our latest “Project Runway” winner predictions below.
UPDATED: October 28, 2021 (Week 3)
FRONT-RUNNER
1. Octavio Aguilar — 9/2 odds
Same position as last week
TOP CHALLENGERS
2. Bones Jones — 9/2 odds
Up one spot from last week
3. Aaron Michael Steach — 5/1 odds
Down one spot from last week
4. Anna Zhou — 5/1 odds
Up three spots from from last week
5. Coral Castillo — 13/2 odds
Same position as last week
DARK HORSE CONTENDERS
6. Kristina Kharlashkina — 18/1 odds
Up seven spots from last week
7. Zayden Skipper — 22/1 odds
Up five spots from last week
8. Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste — 28/1 odds
Up seven spots from last week
9. Chasity Sereal — 56/1
Up one spot from last week
10. Sabrina Spanta — 87/1 odds
Down two spots from last week
LONG SHOTS
11. Katie Kortman — 100/1 odds
Same position as last week
12. Kenneth Barlis — 100/1 odds
Down eight spots from last week
13. Darren Apolonio — 100/1 odds
Up one spot from last week
14. Shantall Lacayo — 100/1 odds
Down five spots from last week
“Project Runway” season 19 started Thursday, October 14 with 16 designers representing a wide variety of styles, nationalities, and backgrounds. They included Octavio Aguilar, Darren Apolonio, Kenneth Barlis, Caycee Black, Coral Castillo, Meg Ferguson, Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Bones Jones, Kristina Kharlashkina, Katie Kortman, Shantall Lacayo, Chasity Sereal, Zayden Skipper, Sabrina Spanta, Anthony Michael Steach, and Anna Zhou.
“Runway” has been a reality TV institution for almost two decades. It started on Bravo before moving to Lifetime. Fallout from the Harvey Weinstein scandal (his company had produced the series) led the show to return to Bravo, though longtime hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn decided to move on to another fashion series, “Making the Cut.” Since season 17 the show has been judged by “Runway” staple Nina Garcia, fashion designer Brandon Maxwell, and former Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth, with season four champion Christian Siriano serving as the designers’ mentor. Do you agree with our current odds? Are we completely off base? Place your bets here every week.
Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they're faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until each Thursday, the day she show airs.