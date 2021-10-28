Who will win ‘Project Runway’ season 19? See our latest power rankings

Who will win “Project Runway” season 19? The competition is currently airing, and every week our readers make their predictions here in our predictions center for who will claim this season’s grand prize, who will go home each week, who will win the design challenges, and more. And with each week’s designs and results, naturally our odds shift as the momentum shifts between contestants. See our latest “Project Runway” winner predictions below.

UPDATED: October 28, 2021 (Week 3)

FRONT-RUNNER

1. Octavio Aguilar — 9/2 odds

Same position as last week

TOP CHALLENGERS

2. Bones Jones — 9/2 odds

Up one spot from last week



3. Aaron Michael Steach — 5/1 odds

Down one spot from last week

4. Anna Zhou — 5/1 odds

Up three spots from from last week

5. Coral Castillo — 13/2 odds

Same position as last week

DARK HORSE CONTENDERS

6. Kristina Kharlashkina — 18/1 odds

Up seven spots from last week

7. Zayden Skipper — 22/1 odds

Up five spots from last week

8. Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste — 28/1 odds

Up seven spots from last week

9. Chasity Sereal — 56/1

Up one spot from last week

10. Sabrina Spanta — 87/1 odds

Down two spots from last week

LONG SHOTS

11. Katie Kortman — 100/1 odds

Same position as last week



12. Kenneth Barlis — 100/1 odds

Down eight spots from last week

13. Darren Apolonio — 100/1 odds

Up one spot from last week

14. Shantall Lacayo — 100/1 odds

Down five spots from last week

“Project Runway” season 19 started Thursday, October 14 with 16 designers representing a wide variety of styles, nationalities, and backgrounds. They included Octavio Aguilar, Darren Apolonio, Kenneth Barlis, Caycee Black, Coral Castillo, Meg Ferguson, Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Bones Jones, Kristina Kharlashkina, Katie Kortman, Shantall Lacayo, Chasity Sereal, Zayden Skipper, Sabrina Spanta, Anthony Michael Steach, and Anna Zhou.

“Runway” has been a reality TV institution for almost two decades. It started on Bravo before moving to Lifetime. Fallout from the Harvey Weinstein scandal (his company had produced the series) led the show to return to Bravo, though longtime hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn decided to move on to another fashion series, “Making the Cut.” Since season 17 the show has been judged by “Runway” staple Nina Garcia, fashion designer Brandon Maxwell, and former Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth, with season four champion Christian Siriano serving as the designers’ mentor. Do you agree with our current odds? Are we completely off base? Place your bets here every week.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until each Thursday, the day she show airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.