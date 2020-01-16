Quentin Tarantino movies: All 10 films ranked worst to best

Rack up three more Oscar nominations for Quentin Tarantino! His 2019 release, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” is a loving tribute to the movies, music and television of 1969 Los Angeles. The film has personally brought him 2020 bids for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay (plus ones for stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt).

Born in 1963, Tarantino made a living as a video store clerk while penning spec scripts. He made his directorial debut with “Reservoir Dogs” (1992), a “Rashomon”-esque crime drama about a botched jewel heist. Two more of his scripts, “True Romance” (1993) and “Natural Born Killers” (1994), were later produced by Tony Scott and Oliver Stone, respectively.

He hit the Oscar jackpot just two years after his filmmaking debut with “Pulp Fiction” (1994), a multi-narrative, self-referential pastiche about a group of criminals whose lives intersect in surprising ways. After winning the Palme d’Or at Cannes, the indie hit went on to collect a screenwriting prize for Tarantino and Roger Avery, earning nominations in Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (John Travolta), Best Supporting Actor (Samuel L. Jackson), Best Supporting Actress (Uma Thurman) and Best Film Editing. A slew of imitators followed, none matching the original’s blend of carnage, comedy, and pop culture.

Tarantino returned to the Oscar race with his World War II epic “Inglourious Basterds” (2009), which brought him nominations for writing and directing. He collected his second trophy in Best Original Screenplay three years later for “Django Unchained” (2012), a spaghetti western homage about a freed slave (Jamie Foxx) searching for his wife in the Civil War-era South. Both films competed in Best Picture, and both reaped Best Supporting Actor victories for Christoph Waltz.

His latest film has received a total of 10 Academy Awards nominations and centers on a fading television actor (DiCaprio) and his stuntman (Pitt) during the waning days of Tinseltown’s Golden Age. Margot Robbie co-stars as movie star Sharon Tate, whose fate intersects with that of the infamous Manson family.

Tour our photo gallery above of Tarantino movies, and see how his latest feature stands up to the rest of his filmography.

