Quinta Brunson (‘Abbott Elementary’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Quinta Brunson is entering the “Abbott Elementary” pilot, titled “Pilot,” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Actress. The pilot aired on December 7 and is the series premiere of the ABC sitcom.

In this installment, Janine (Brunson), an idealistic second grade teacher at the titular school, is frustrated after Ava (Janelle James), the inept principal, spends their money meant for school supplies and classroom rugs on a new sign. Janine writes a letter to the superintendent that also lands in Ava’s inbox.

Brunson, who created “Abbott Elementary,” earned her first three career Emmy nominations this year for acting, writing (also for the pilot) and producing the freshman series. For the 2022 acting contest, she faces Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”).

“Abbott Elementary” received seven nominations this year, including Best Comedy Series.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

