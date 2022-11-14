‘Women Talking’ costume designer Quita Alfred on ‘the search for all this authenticity’ to create Mennonite dresses [Exclusive Video Interview]

You could say Quita Alfred was meant to work on “Women Talking.” Like Miriam Toews, the author of the novel from which the film is adapted, the costume designer hails from Manitoba, Canada, where she grew up around Mennonite women. But the book shed light on a “horrifying” aspect of the culture with which she was not familiar.

“I grew up close to where Miriam grew up in southern Manitoba and seeing Mennonite women in plain dress is a completely everyday occurrence there. I grew up with Mennonite people in every aspect of my life,” Alfred tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Film Costume Designers panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “My teachers, my babysitters, my friends, my teammates were Mennonite people when I was younger and I thought I was familiar with Mennonite culture, not so much religiously, but definitely with culture. And then to read a story like that and then delve into the more fundamental versions of Mennonite culture was fascinating to me. And I fell down hard down a research rabbit hole for months, finding out how little I really knew.”

Set in 2010 and featuring an ensemble cast that includes Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley, “Women Talking” follows eight Mennonite women discussing their future and reconciling their faith after coming to the realization that they’ve been oppressed, raped and gaslit by the men in their community. The women’s uniform, as it were, is a long-sleeved dresses made of polyester. The look evokes the distant past, but, as Alfred points out, this lifestyle is still very much real today.

SEE ‘Women Talking’ women talk about taking down the patriarchy

“The biggest part that I think informed my work was the confinement of these seemingly simple clothes and the reasons behind them. A lot of people think, ‘Oh, it’s Little House on the Prairie.’ It’s very simple. Those are period dresses.’ I’ve heard a few people refer to the film as a period film. A lot of people are unfamiliar with the fact that people still live like that. Many people still live like that,” she says. “Those are authentic. It’s hard for us as modern, secular women, in particular, to think, ‘Why would a farm woman want to spend all day in a polyester dress? Long sleeves and no pockets.’ That was a huge revelation. They’re not allowed pockets so that there was no place for idle hands, essentially. Imagine having 10 children, being a farm wife, no electricity, no modern conveniences, and you don’t even have a place to put your keys. And in fact, as we delved deeper into the research, you probably wouldn’t have been given the keys. So it was really, really subtle things like that that informed the work that we did. Things that I thought I knew about a culture that was familiar to me – so many more layers were added to that.”

Alfred sourced the fabrics from Mennonite shopkeepers and Mennonite women on farms. Two consultants hooked her up with the right people to authentically create the dresses. “[They] allowed me to access people who knew how to build the sort of things that we were replicating and knew how to source fabric. I couldn’t have done it without them,” she gushes. “They introduced me to so many wonderful people and I made lifelong friends during the search for all this authenticity. They were so kind and so generous to help me and to tell me and to share with me what their lives were like, what their processes were like. It was fantastic.”

As for working with polyester, “I think that’s probably a better question for the actors,” she quips. “You will get a range of reactions about the polyester.”

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees by Jan. 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?