Ra Vincent (‘Our Flag Means Death’ production designer) on his guide for how to build a pirate ship [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The fact we even did it was the most special thing about it,” declares Ra Vincent about the pirate comedy “Our Flag Means Death.” For our recent webchat he continues, “You couldn’t really imagine what it was going to be reading the words on the page. It wasn’t until you got all the carpenters together, and painters, and the story writers, and then the cast. Then you lit it. Then you talked with the cinematographer about the endless potential coverage for the show. The by-product of having a good time is making a really lovely show for everyone else to watch.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“Our Flag Means Death” tells the tale of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), an aristocrat who abandons his family to pursue the life of a pirate on the high seas. Vincent is the production designer on the HBO Max series and had to design and build an entire pirate ship. On his guide for building he explains, “You need a really big workshop to build it in. Then you need a whole lot of adaptable carpenters who have never built a pirate ship before to believe everything you tell them. That’s probably exactly what Stede Bonnet did. He managed to convince somebody to do something outrageous, and they did it for him. I see myself as fulfilling somewhat that part of the story myself.”

SEE over 200 video interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders

The set designer describes, “It was 160 feet long. We broke it into five pieces thinking that would be much easier to manage, but none of those pieces really were very good at fitting out the doors of the studio. It’s kind of a complicated Lego style of set building. Not only do you want to try and make it look appropriate, you need it to be somewhat functional. And make it durable, so that it will suffer the rigors of a couple of hundred people every day trampling all over it. Even though this ship never set sale on the water, a lot of function goes into design.”

Vincent reveals they had to get creative when introducing other ships. He says, “We spent quite a bit of the money up front buildings Stede’s ideal galleon. I think we have five different ships that we visit. It costs a lot of money to build a pirate ship. So, everything that came after was an elaborate redress of Stede’s ship. With a little bit of trickery, and some late nights turning around that one ship, we managed to turn it into five different places.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions