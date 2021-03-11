Raccoon (‘The Masked Singer’) performances ranked worst to best

Despite a rocky career that included many dark times, Raccoon is now ready to step into the light. This Group A contestant on “The Masked Singer” Season 5 took the stage for the first time on Wednesday, March 10 and endeared himself to the panelists with his raw energy. “I loved it because he didn’t follow script so you’re on the edge of your seat,” smiled Robin Thicke after watching the sheriff rodent’s initial performance. “And that’s entertainment at its finest.”

Below, see all of Raccoon’s “The Masked Singer” performances ranked worst to best. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it throughout the season.

Here is how Raccoon describes himself in his own words: “Sometimes to get the happy ending you have to go through hell first. In my darkest days, I faced death. Desperate to stay sane, I recited my favorite story, ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame.’ I was Quasimodo, locked away. Only difference is that he was innocent, and I was actually a monster. I promised God that if I got a second chance in life, I’d only do good. And I’m still fulfilling that promise to this day.”

Even though Raccoon’s scratchy voice was one of the weakest in the competition, the panelists — Robin, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong — loved his personality. “He just won our hearts,” Jenny proclaimed after watching him strut around on the stage. Nicole added that Raccoon “moves like someone a little older,” suggesting they could be in the midst of a legend. The black-and-white dumpster diver told the judges after his first performance that “The Masked Singer” was the “most fun” he’d had in his entire life — aww.

1. “Wild Thing” by The Troggs

Round 1 — March 10, 2021

