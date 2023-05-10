Rachel Lee Goldenberg (‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ director): Kathryn Hahn acts ‘from such a place of radical honesty’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I’m always looking for someone who’s going to make the unexpected choice. Even if it’s the wrong choice, I’d rather something that I don’t expect,” reveals director Rachel Lee Goldenberg about the joy of working with “Tiny Beautiful Things” star Kathryn Hahn. For our recent webchat she says that Hahn “is coming from such a place of radical honesty that you never know where she’s going to go with something. That was a true joy and really just fun to work with as a director,” she says, adding, “she’s easily the most present actor I’ve ever worked with.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In “Tiny Beautiful Things,” Emmy nominee Hahn (“Transparent,” “WandaVision”) plays Clare, a writer who reluctantly becomes a popular advice columnist during a period of turmoil in her life. The limited series was adapted by Liz Tigelaar, based on the Cheryl Strayed book of the same name and co-produced by Oscar and Emmy nominee Reese Witherspoon and Oscar and Emmy winner Laura Dern. The comedy/drama follows Clare as her personal and professional life is spiraling out of control. Quentin Plair portrays her husband Danny, who is considering a divorce after learning that Clare has been emptying their daughter’s (Tanzyn Crawford) college fund to loan her brother money. In non-linear flashbacks, we learn more about Clare’s coming of age, with Sarah Pidgeon portraying the younger Clare throughout her college years and Emmy winner Merritt Wever playing her mother.

On “Tiny Beautiful Things,” Goldenberg serves as a co-executive producer, also directing the first two episodes. She sets the tone for the series overall with a generous helping of the comedy that she is perhaps best known for (she won an Emmy as part of the creative team behind the Zach Galifianakis interviews former President Barack Obama episode of “Between Two Ferns”), while also balancing that lighter tone with more dramatic and emotional moments. This is a show where the characters are complicated, relationships are messy and locations feel lived-in and real, as the story veers from the profound to the laugh out loud funny. It’s “making sure that the comedy isn’t a way to just lighten up a heavy moment, but it’s the truth,” she explains. “Sometimes, when the most devastating things are happening, those things are also funny.”

