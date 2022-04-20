Ramin Karimloo (‘Funny Girl’) on the ‘massive transformation’ of Nicky Arnstein [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s a massive transformation,” explains “Funny Girl” star Ramin Karimloo of his character journey as Nicky Arnstein. The Broadway musical theatre veteran lends his signature vocal pyrotechnics to the role in this first-ever Broadway revival of the Jule Styne and Bob Merrill musical, but it’s the dramatic places he charts as an actor which make his version of Arnstein thrilling to witness. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

When theater lovers get excited about “Funny Girl” it’s probably because of the gripping story and legendary songs for its central character Fanny Brice (played by Beanie Feldstein in this revival). But Karimloo is relishing the fact that he gets to put “more meat on the bones” of Nicky Arnstein’s story thanks to some smart revisions of the book, courtesy of Harvey Fierstein. “You always want to play the transition,” states the actor, “results are boring.” The performer has plenty of transitions to play as Nicky shifts from charmer, to ambitious business man, to a husband with wounded pride. The actor describes feeling an immense sense of “joy” while crafting Nicky’s relationship with Fanny, even if it’s one doomed to fail.

Karimloo believes that Nicky has the same ambition as Fanny, which is the element that transforms him from a dashing lover into a tragic figure of Greek proportions. “He found what he could never buy,” explains Karimloo, “He found what no façade could ever give him. And that’s authenticity.” Unfortunately, the “authenticity” he discovered in his own pursuits caused friction in his relationship. “We can all relate to that,” notes the actor. “We all have ambition and stubbornness in us.”

Fans of Karimloo’s previous work may also be pleasantly surprised by his vocals on classic tunes like “Temporary Arrangement” and “You’re a Funny Girl.” The performer describes this style of music as having a jazzy swing feel to it, which is a far cry from the anthemic numbers he has become known for in shows like “Les Miserables” or “The Phantom of the Opera.” “What seems simple, sometimes is the most difficult,” he says with a laugh as he explains his efforts to change up his sound and lock into a laid back rhythm to fit the music. It has been an opportunity to step outside of his usual box, noting that “It’s fun to feel uncomfortable.”

The process of deepening his relationship to the character and the songs is in a constant state of evolution for the actor, which has made him thankful for “Funny Girl’s” extensive preview period. He has special appreciation for the “intimate, immediate relationship” with the thousand strangers in the theater, and the unknown ways in which that connection shapes the performance. “All I try and do now is be better than yesterday,” says Karimloo, “and be open to what’s coming tomorrow.”

Karimloo is a past Tony Award nominee for his performance as Jean Valjean in the 2014 revival of “Les Miserables.” That role also earned him a Drama Desk nomination and a Theatre World Award. He was an Olivier nominee for “Love Never Dies.”

