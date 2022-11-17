How ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ production designer Ramsey Avery crafted a new and old Middle-earth [Exclusive Video Interview]

When production designer Ramsey Avery joined “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” he knew the look of the Amazon Prime Video series would have to be a mix of something old and something new. Set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, the expansive epic takes place thousands of years before the events of the J.R.R. Tolkien novels and Peter Jackson‘s Oscar-winning film trilogy, which depict the Third Age, when Middle-earth is in decline. In contrast, the various kingdoms are thriving in their halcyon days of the Second Age.

“It was very important to differentiate our world, our Second Age, from the Third Age in that the Third Age really is about the decay and decline. And the Second Age is to be glorious and looking at all these different cultures at the height of their capacities and their capabilities,” Avery tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: TV Production Designers panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “That took the effort of acknowledging what lives in the films because that’s what the audience understands … so you have to recognize that’s what in people’s heads. But we went back as far as going into Tolkien’s drawings themselves to see what he thought things looked like and then looked at all the other artists’ [renderings to] figure out what it is that makes Middle-earth feel epic and also feel lived-in.”

Avery created visual styles for the various groups — tall, tree-like architecture for the the nature-loving Elves; gritty stone mines for the Dwarves — but arguably his biggest challenge was in fact doing something completely new. The island kingdom of Númenor had never been depicted on screen before. Ramsey and his team developed a 3,000-year history of architecture on the Atlantis-like kingdom, charting how the initial Elvish-inspired looks changed as Men descended on Númenor.

“We had four different ages of architecture that we defined with either illustration or with reference or with words, color, so you could see how it started at the lower levels being more Elvish and as it went higher on the cliffs, it got more Mannish,” he explains. “We built about a four-and-a-half acre backlot set for the plaza itself, which had streets and plazas and alleys and a wharf. All of that had to be able to turn into other things. The wharf actually became the cantina bridge. The plaza became three different things. So it was a matter of figuring out how to do one unit of a backlot set that we could translate into different parts of the city. And then we built multiple interior components.”

Avery was unable to return for the second season, production for which is underway, due to scheduling conflicts, but the lifelong “Lord of the Rings” fan is looking forward to seeing what the show comes up with, especially with one setting that was conceived but ultimately scrapped for the first season.

“A lot of the talking that the showrunners and I did was about looking into those future happenings. I’m sure things will shift and morph, so I’ll be very curious to see how those kernels of ideas that we established in Season 1 carry out into Season 2 and Season 3,” he says. “I’m very excited to see what they do when they go to Rhûn. That was something we started to do in Season 1, but we let that drop away because we had too much going on in our season. Like Númenor, it’s something we’ve never seen a representation of in a movie or a TV show.”

