Ramy Youssef (‘Ramy’) reveals how he loves to ‘get near that thing you’re not supposed to’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When Ramy Youssef is writing an episode of his self-titled Hulu show, he absolutely loves walking that fine line between comedy and drama. “It’s probably my favorite thing to do in comedies, to just get near that thing you’re not supposed to. I feel that if someone’s gonna give me their time, I want to be able to cover something that could crack open a conversation at the dinner table that wouldn’t have been opened without some sort of healthy debate,” he reveals to Gold Derby during our recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above). He feels that with the most recent season of the program he has really found that perfect tone to strike for the series. “I feel like in the third season we really struck a great balance between our character development and it being something that just really makes me laugh out loud.”

“Ramy,” which is currently streaming on Hulu, centers on Ramy Hassan (Youssef), who’s a Muslim-American in his late 20s trying to figure out his place in the world and how to reconcile his faith with the current landscape of his home country. In addition to acting in the show, Youssef also serves as a writer, director and showrunner. The show also stars Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Laith Nakli, Mohammed Amer and Dave Merheje. In 2020, Youssef scored two Emmy nominations for the show for acting and directing. That same year he won the Golden Globe for Best TV Actor – Comedy.

In developing the storyline for Ramy’s closeted Uncle Naseem (Nakli), Youssef reached out and talked to many queer Muslims, including one of the show’s staff writers, Azam Mahmood, who also portrayed Naseem’s “sugar baby.” “A lot of what was reflected in the storyline was Azam’s personal experience as somebody who identifies that way in the Muslim community.” Youssef also used Mahmood’s openness about his sexuality as a contrast to the repression that Naseem has experienced in his life. “He’s someone who’s younger and owning in it a certain way and dealing with men who are older and in a totally different place and generation and what it did to them.”

Youssef will also be appearing in his first high profile movie role in September with “Poor Things,” directed by Oscar nominee Yorgos Lanthimos. He loved the experience and felt a special connection with Lanthimos that he attributes to their shared Mediterranean backgrounds (Youssef is Egyptian and Lanthimos is Greek). “There’s an inherent humor and a sarcasm and a riffing and I think it was one of those things where right when I met him, I just felt this connection, like, ‘Oh, this is really cool.’” Youssef has also said that if “Ramy” were to return for a fourth season, he wants to have Lanthimos guest star in it. “I think his timing is really good and I think that he also teased me enough while he was directing me that I would love to try and do the opposite and be on the other end of it and make him feel a little bit insecure, which I don’t think is possible.”

