‘Ratched’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 6 in-depth chats with Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon and more

“Ratched” is the latest collaboration between Sarah Paulson and mega-producer Ryan Murphy. The Netflix drama series explores the backstory of the enigmatic Nurse Mildred Ratched from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” a role that won Louise Fletcher an Oscar in 1976. Paulson plays a young Ratched in the 1940s, scheming her way into becoming the head nurse at a psychiatric hospital in order to set free her murderous brother, Edmund (Finn Wittrock). Scroll down for our exclusive video interviews with six Emmy contenders from the horror drama.

Paulson is not the only award-winning actress in the cast of “Ratched.” She is supported by Judy Davis as a fellow nurse, Betsy Bucket, Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, a press secretary who becomes Mildred’s love interest and Sharon Stone as an heiress out for revenge. Sophie Okonedo has a recurring guest role as a patient with dissociative identity disorder. Other stars include Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Hanover, the director of the hospital, Charlie Carver as an orderly at the hospital, Amanda Plummer as the owner of the motel at which Mildred is staying and Vincent D’Onofrio as the governor of California.

“Ratched” has the potential to be another smashing success for a Murphy-produced series at the Emmys. The cast is expected to contend for nominations, particularly Paulson in Best Drama Actress, Nixon in Drama Supporting Actress and Okonedo in Drama Guest Actress. Paulson and Nixon earned Golden Globe nominations earlier this year. Both have won Emmys in the past, Paulson for “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” and Nixon for “Sex and the City” and a guest spot on “Law & Order: SVU.”

The lavishly produced series, with production design by Judy Becker, costumes by Rebecca Guzzi and music composition by Mac Quayle, will also likely appeal to craftspeople within the TV academy. Follow the links below to watch our six interviews with the cast and crew of “Ratched.”

