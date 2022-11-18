Raúl Castillo (‘The Inspection’) on playing a character who ‘lives in the gray zone’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Raúl Castillo plays a very different kind of drill instructor in the new film “The Inspection.” The A24 drama is the narrative feature debut from writer/director Elegance Bratton, who based the film on his own life. Jeremy Pope stars as Ellis French, a Black queer man who joins the Marine Corps after being rejected by his religious mother (Gabrielle Union). While in boot camp, he struggles against the torment of his fellow recruits and a sadistic drill sergeant (Bokeem Woodbine). French’s only encouragement comes from Rosales, the unit’s second in command and the only one to show French any sort of kindness.

Castillo’s performance as the intense and kindhearted Rosales has earned the actor a nomination for Best Supporting Performance at the 2022 Gotham Awards. Castillo credits Bratton for giving him a character who “lives in the gray zone.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

While Castillo sees the character of Rosales as unique, he also acknowledges that there is something about the character that fits easily to the framework of the actor’s previous work. “Throughout my career I’ve been able to play characters that sort of challenge notions of masculinity, and Rosales fits into that palette,” he explains.

To prepare his actors to play drill instructors, Bratton ordered them not to fraternize with the rest of the cast for the duration of the shoot, the goal being to create a feeling of distance reflected in real Marine boot camps. Castillo describes the process as disconcerting, but ultimately enjoyable. “I’m such an openhearted guy. My instrument is entirely openhearted,” he says. “I remember Nick Logan, who plays [fellow drill instructor] Brooks, and I in the hotel lobby. One of the recruits tried to talk to us and we just ignored him and went about our business. It was fun, but it was challenging for sure.”

In the film, Rosales is the one drill instructor who sees French as more than a Black queer man. “He sees someone who exhibits true leadership skills, but he’s like an abandoned animal,” argues Castillo. “”I think Rosales sees a lot of potential in French, and while everyone else is brutalizing him, he wants to instruct him and build him up.”

Castillo is effusive in his praise of Pope, arguing that their shared background in doing stage work helped create a sense of trust necessary to pull off some of the film’s more important scenes. “My favorite scene partners are the ones where you can just look them in the eye,” he says. “It’s about listening and responding, and Jeremy made that so easy for me. He’s just so truthful, and those are my favorite kinds of scene partners.”

